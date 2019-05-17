Bird species are continuing to find homes in Venice's Urban Forest, along the east side of the Intracoastal Waterway south of the Venice Avenue Bridge.
Ann O’Leary and other members of the Venice Audubon Society conducted a bird audit in the forest Thursday, May 9, and found 30 species enjoying the trees and underplantings.
The diverse group included mottled ducks, northern mockingbirds, palm warblers, snowy egrets and wood storks.
“We are thrilled to see more and more species of birds moving into the forest as it continues to grow,” O’Leary said. "It’s exciting."
The Venice Audubon Society has now conducted five bird audits since the start of the forest project and will conduct ongoing bird audits as its development continues.
This week, Bill Willson, president of Venice Area Beautification Inc., sponsor of the Urban Forest, and board member Bob Vedder announced that VABI has received a $50,000 matching grant from the William G. and Marie Selby Foundation.
“The grant is a dollar-for-dollar matching grant, and VABI will need to raise $50,000 in pledges or cash," Willson said. “We are honored and very excited to receive the grant, which will help VABI accelerate the growth of the Venice Urban Forest.”
For more information, call the VABI office at 941-207-8224 or visit VABIUrbanForest.com.
