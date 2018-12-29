In late November the Gondolier Sun^p reported a condo unit had tested positive for high levels of radon, a naturally occurring gas that can cause cancer.
Since then, three more units have found radon, and perhaps more.
Those condo owners have joined the call for a meeting with the HOA and management firm to argue their case that the entire building should be mitigated, preferably at the HOA’s expense.
Tony and Judy Turlenko were the first to learn their condo tenant had done a radon test of their unit which tested positive.
A local radon mitigation specialist hired by the Turlenkos found the unit in the South Preserve II of Waterside Village Condominiums, off Jacaranda Boulevard, was 21.1 pCi/L (picoCuries per liter), well over the 4.0 pCi/L level considered safe by the Environmental Protection Agency. Another unit has since tested at 13 pCi/L, while another tested at 18.4 pCi/L. A fourth unit in another building tested at 3.2 pCi/L, within the safe level.
The HOA hired a company to do its own testing and found similar results for the Turlenko’s unit.
The Turlenkos learned it would cost around $3,100 to mitigate their unit and moved out the tenants in preparation for the mitigation — until they ran into a snag. They would have to sign an agreement that any pressurized air mitigation, that might potentially push radon into adjoining units, would be their mess to clean up and finance. The Turlenko’s lawyer recommended they not sign the agreement.
On Dec. 19, Wade Bright, president of Waterside Village of South Preserve II, reiterated the HOA’s position that it’s the condo owner’s responsibility to mitigate or not. Mitigation is not required by law, he said.
In an email sent to dozens, Bright said, “After consulting with our lawyer, insurance provider, and the Health Department, it was determined that the air in our units is the owner’s responsibility.
“That being said, we found that there are no mandates, regulations, or laws at the county, state or federal level that make it mandatory for anyone to test or mitigate for radon,” he wrote.
The quick fix is to open the windows and dilute the air. But it’s not be a long term solution with Florida’s heat.
“If you have concerns, a process to mitigate is in place to allow that to happen. The process asks that the owner take ownership of any mitigation equipment, that it be done by a certified company, and that it not negatively affect other owners,” Bright wrote.
“We don’t want to keep anyone from mitigating, but those who don’t should not be affected by others mitigating,” he said.
Meanwhile, Turlenko had offered to test other condo units (the test kit is free from the local health department), but some of the other owners have expressed some frustration with that.
They do, however, agree the impact is building-wide, which they believe should make it the HOA’s responsibility to mitigate.
An informational meeting with the HOA and condo owners on the subject will take place in sometime in early January, Bright said.
