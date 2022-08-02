A vacant plot of land reaching from the Gulf to the bay on Casey Key recently sold for $6.5 million
A .75-acre property of vacant land recently sold for $6.5 million, making it the most expensive vacant lot sale on Casey Key.
A vacant Casey Key plot, which recently sold, comes with a gate and walls. The previous house burned down in 2020.
A .75-acre vacant property on Casey Key spans from the Gulf to Blackburn Bay.
CASEY KEY — Reaching both the Gulf and Blackburn Bay, a plot of land on Casey Key just sold for $6.5 million, the most expensive vacant lot sale on the island.
The previous highest priced vacant land sale was in 2006, when novelist Stephen King bought a lot for $5.325 million.
The .75-acre property at 2501 Casey Key Road contains 100 feet of beachfront and access to the bay and Intracoastal Waterway.
The property has one of the highest elevations on the island.
"This gated and walled estate-sized lot is ideal for the construction of a waterfront retreat," a news release stated.
The land also includes a deep-water dock and boat lift on the Intracoastal.
Lisa Napolitano, from Premier Sotheby's International Realty's Venice office, represented the seller while Valerie Dall'Acqua, from the company's downtown Sarasota office, brought the buyer.
“This rarely available lot and true Gulf-to-Intracoastal property appealed to the discerning buyer seeking the perfect location to build their forever home," Napolitano and Dall'Acqua said.
"The record sale price demonstrates the strength of the luxury market in Sarasota and the desirability of beachfront real estate on one of Southwest Florida’s most cherished barrier islands.”
The buyer and seller negotiated for nine months and the new buyers currently own another home on Casey Key.
While it is now vacant, it wasn't always that way.
The last home on the property burned down in 2020.
