CASEY KEY — Reaching both the Gulf and Blackburn Bay, a plot of land on Casey Key just sold for $6.5 million, the most expensive vacant lot sale on the island. 

The previous highest priced vacant land sale was in 2006, when novelist Stephen King bought a lot for $5.325 million.


A vacant Casey Key plot, which recently sold, comes with a gate and walls. The previous house burned down in 2020.
