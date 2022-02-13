How often do you see a mall go on the auction block?
Seriously, a mall.
It's easy to see why our story on a big chunk of the Port Charlotte Town Center mall going up for sale was the most-read article of the week.
If you live anywhere near the mall, you know that it was already hurting before COVID-19. Then the pandemic added some of the finishing blows.
Because of this, on Feb. 28, a lot of the mall will be up for auction. The story does point out that certain places at the mall have long-term leases and whoever buys the mall will have to work around that.
So will somebody buy this? What will the mall become? We most certainly will have follow-up stories.
OK, on with the rest of the Top Five:
#2: Man, woman killed in motorcycle crash
This is the first of three sad stories to make this list. As you already know, when there is crash in which local people die, our story on it tends to get read a lot.
That's because people want to know if the people who died are friends or neighbors. This story is about a motorcyclist and his passenger who were killed in a wreck.
The crash happened at 6:11 p.m. last Monday at the intersection of El Jobean and Toledo Blade Boulevard.
The man was 19, the female passenger 18.
#3: Four killed in crash
Here is the second sad story to make the Top Five. Rarely are there vehicle wrecks around here where more than one or two people die.
This crash killed four people. It happened not too far away from Arcadia, and the deaths appear to be the result of head-on.
One vehicle caught fire.
One vehicle caught fire.
#4: Lennar sells Venetian Golf Club
You all love your golf courses and golf clubs. We have learned that if we write about anything related to golf locally, you will read and share the article.
That's the case with our article on Lennar selling the Venetian Golf Club to Heritage Golf Group, owner of Prestancia. Residents in the area learned of this when they received emails from various Heritage executives.
Heritage does plan to make some upgrades but is holding off on anything big until the company can meet with residents.
Heritage does plan to make some upgrades but is holding off on anything big until the company can meet with residents.
#5: Venice woman among three killed in crash
The vehicle crash that this story is about is both sad and baffling.
In the city of Sarasota, police there said there was a single-vehicle accident just after midnight last Sunday.
"When they (police) arrived on the scene, officers found three adults, one man, and two women, dead as a result of the crash," the news release said. "Officers believe the three people were friends and were visiting the area."
Two days later, we learned one of the women is a Venice resident. And that's all we know for now. Clearly, the investigation is ongoing.
To see how police think the crash may have happened, visit:
Ronald Dupont Jr. is the digital editor for The Daily Sun and the Venice Gondolier.
