My son and I have speculated for years on what will happen at the corner of U.S. 41 and River Road.
He's only 16 and he already refers to it as one of the most dangerous intersections in the county. When he has friends visit from other cities, he warns them about that intersection.
We've seen too many high speed accidents there.
We also speculate about what sorts of businesses we think would do well at those four corners. After all, it is one of the busier intersections in the region.
One of our reporters, Craig Garrett, decided to start looking into what is planned for this highly desirable land.
As he did his research, the question became, "What is not planned?
I don't want to give away the story but here is a hint of what is planned (or allegedly planned) for the intersection and the area around it:
One or two hotels, medical services, housing of more than 1,000 units, other businesses, a convenience store and oh, so much more.
Ok, let's look at the rest of the Top Five:
#2: Teen dies in car, bike wreck on U.S. 41
In this story coming in at #2, we focus on two major traffic crashes, including one in which a 14-year-old died.
That accident occurred at 5:34 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22. at U.S. 41 at Murdock Circle when the teen entered the path of a sedan driven by a 23-year-old North Port resident.
The sedan struck the teen, who was not wearing a seatbelt. He was pronounced dead when he got to a local hospital.
FHP also investigated a two-vehicle crash reported at the intersection of Cochran and Peachland boulevards, not far from the site of the first crash.
In this crash, a 72-year-old Port Charlotte man driving a pickup truck west on Peachland Boulevard apparently disregarded a red light and entered the path of a car driven by a 19-year-old North Port resident.
The 72-year-old, who was not wearing a seat belt, suffered critical injuries.
#3: Man killed in Englewood wreck
In this fatal crash, a man died Thursday night in Englewood.
One man was killed and five others — including three children — suffered minor injuries in the two vehicle crash.
According to a Friday morning news release, a 56-year-old Port Charlotte man was driving a sedan eastbound on State Road 776 at David Boulevard in Englewood East while an SUV driven by a 28-year-old Rotonda West woman was westbound.
The driver of the sedan turned left in front of the SUV when the crash happened.
#4: Man dies after being hit by SUV in Nokomis
A 67-year-old Sarasota man died last Saturday when he walked in front of a vehicle on U.S. 41 in Nokomis, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The accident occurred when a 78-year-old man from Hudsonville, Michigan was driving an SUV northbound through Nokomis.
#5: Flynn: Biden laughed, ignored Putin's 'legitimate' concerns
Englewood's Michael Flynn is a retired lieutenant general in the U.S. Army and was later the national security adviser for President Donald Trump. He was convicted of lying to the FBI about contacts with Russian officials but later pardoned by Trump.
This past week, Flynn put a lot of the blame for the Russia-Ukraine conflict on President Joe Biden.
“The WH ignored and laughed at Putin’s legitimate security concerns, and legitimate ethnic problems in the Ukraine,” Flynn said in a statement.
