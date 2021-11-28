The past week's #1 most-read story probably skyrocketed to the top because, I'm guessing, it's something that seemingly never happens here.
The story focused on the fact that somebody jumped off the Peace River bridge on U.S. 41. We don't know why the man jumped.
But he was rescued, then taken away in an ambulance, then taken away in a helicopter.
And that's all there was to the story. Normally, a short story like this wouldn't be the most-read of the week but I think a lot of people saw the headline and thought, "Wait. What? That happened here?"
If you would like to read all the details, you can read the breaking news story at:
OK, let's move on with the rest of the Top Five during what is a traditionally slow week online.
#2: North Port to sell drug house: Proceeds to city's forfeiture fund
This story is what we call a "talker." We learned that North Port is going to sell a home that was confiscated in a drug forfeiture.
A mighty fine home.
It's 2,200 square feet and two stories high with four bedrooms. You can see it on Google maps at 1867 Clarinet Avenue.
Before the forfeiture happened, the home was worth around $400,000. But there are things you should know about the people who lived there.
They used the home to grow marijuana. A lot of marijuana.
The house was found stripped clean inside, a carnival of air-duct tubing, spaghetti wiring, false and tin-foiled walls and hidden rooms, and dead plants from the police raid.
So, if you're willing to invest some money on remodeling the inside of the home, you might get yourself a great deal when the home goes up for auction.
Besides, when you have friends over, you'll have one amazing story to tell.
To learn more about this home and what happened there, read the story at:
#3: LETTER: Biden administration tells truth about COVID
OK, for only the second time in the past few years that I've been doing this Top Five list, a letter to the editor has made the Top Five.
It was written by Laurie Ulrop in Punta Gorda. There is nothing unusual about the letter -- just a local resident giving her opinion.
I suspect, however, that somebody linked to that letter on either a Facebook group or a political website. If that happened, that would explain why it received so many pageviews.
If you, too, would like to read this letter, visit:
#4: Laundrie attorney: Brian's parents learn cause of death was suicide, gunshot to the head
I was really surprised this was not the most-read story of the week. After the Gabby Petito case dominated most of our Top 100 stories for a few weeks, we know that interest in this case is high.
Our latest story reported that Brian Laundrie's parents learned their son died of a self-inflicted gunshot to the head. This news came after the results were released from an autopsy.
Brian was a person of interest in the case involving the disappearance and death of his girlfriend, Gabby Petito. Police searched North Port and Venice parks for him for weeks.
His remains were found in a North Port park after heavy flooding receded.
To learn more about this whole situation, visit:
#5: 'Perfect storm' hitting newspaper, customers
Well, well, well. This is a first. Mike Beatty, the president of Adams Publishing Florida -- the company that owns us -- wrote a column that finished in the Top Five.
Beatty, whose office is at the Venice Gondolier, talked about how we have thousands of readers who are coming back to Florida from up north while we are facing a labor shortage.
I've seen this challenge myself. Finding people to hire has been tough.
I suspect that Beatty's column caught a lot of attention because he talked about how so many other businesses in the area are facing the same situation.
How many of us have seen businesses close early or simply not open up on some days because they can't hire enough employees?
It's a genuine struggle.
To read Beatty's full column, visit:
Ronald Dupont Jr. is the digital editor for The Daily Sun and the Venice Gondolier. He can be reached at Ronald.Dupont@YourSun.com.
