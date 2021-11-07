OK, this is a first.
Our most-read story of the week is not a story at all but a collection of photos and one video. And this collection got tens of thousands of pageviews in less than 24 hours.
The multimedia collection focused on the new hospital about to open in Venice. This gleaming facility is called Sarasota Memorial Hospital-Venice. (Seriously, they need to come up with a better name. Adding "Venice" at the end with a hyphen is awkward and confusing.)
When our reporter came back from the tour of SMH-Venice (ugh, sooo awkward), he said, "It's like an art museum but with medical equipment."
When I saw the photos, I was reminded of one of those fancy Apple stores in the mall. This hospital blends high-tech with creature comforts, including a pizza oven in the cafeteria.
When I posted our story and multimedia collection to Facebook on Friday, the views started pouring in. Some of the most common comments were that people wished it was in North Port and that people wished the hospital accepted Cigna insurance.
But overall, readers were excited about the look of the hospital and its location just off I-75 at Laurel Road. Now we just have to get used to saying "Sarasota Memorial Hospital hyphen Venice."
If you, too, would like to read the story and see all the photos and the video, visit:
#2: Off course? What's happening at Charlotte Harbor National?
This is one of the most in-depth local stories we have run in years. When I read it the first time, I remember thinking, "Wow, the reporter must have spent months on this story."
This is about the Charlotte Harbor National Golf Club and how there are people who believe they have lost $2.6 million they lent to turn around the club.
There is no way for me to summarize this giant story any more without oversimplifying it. But I can say that there are twists, turns and accusations.
If you would like to learn more about the controversy, visit the story at:
#3: Semi rollover on Veterans Boulevard
We've all seen those trucks that carry many cars stacked over two rows. And for those of us who have driven behind them, we have always wondered if cars have ever fallen off.
Last week, Veterans Boulevard in Port Charlotte was the scene of an accident where a car transport truck overturned. We even have a photo.
I suspect the shock of seeing something so large overturned is why this story got read and shared so much. To read the story and see the photo, visit:
#4: Mother Nature all along
OK, I'm personally embarrassed by this. As the editor of the Venice Gondolier, I was given a heads-up last week that something had washed up on the shore of the North Jetty in Nokomis.
I was sent some photos. I stared intently at the photos. I couldn't tell what it was. Somebody thought, perhaps, tons of latex got tangled up with seaweed.
Another person called it medical waste.
So we put the photo online and said something like, "Unknown material on beach in Nokomis." A few hours later, the county informed us that this "material" that caused all the ruckus was just seagrass.
Yes, seagrass. Soooo embarrassing.
If you'd like to see the photos that had everybody guessing, visit:
#5: Sarasota County sues South Venice entity over ferry grant
OK, this will sound complicated at first but it's not.
Sarasota County is alleging that the South Venice Beach Endowment Trust, which operates the important South Venice ferry, has violated the terms of a 2017 grant agreement with the county.
Apparently, the county had requested an audit to see how the money was being generated and used but the Trust never completed the audit.
The county alleges that the trust's practice of charging different fees based on where you live violates state law.
So, off to court this will go — unless somebody on either side of the issue blinks. To better understand all the details, read the story at:
Ronald Dupont Jr. is the digital editor for The Daily Sun and the Venice Gondolier. He can be reached at Ronald.Dupont@YourSun.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.