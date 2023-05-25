Mote's newest campus on Anna Maria Island pier

Mote's newest campus is on Anna Maria Island Pier.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY MOTE MARINE LABORATORY

Mote Marine Laboratory celebrated the opening of its Marine Science Education & Outreach Center on May 5 at the Anna Maria City Pier, making this Mote's 8th operational campus.

Mote President & CEO Dr. Michael P. Crosby was joined by Evan Barniskis, associate vice president for Mote Aquarium, Dan Murphy, mayor of the city of Anna Maria, and Kevin Van Ostenbridge, chairman of the Manatee County Board of County Commissioners, at the ribbon-cutting event.


   
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments