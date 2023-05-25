Mote Marine Laboratory celebrated the opening of its Marine Science Education & Outreach Center on May 5 at the Anna Maria City Pier, making this Mote's 8th operational campus.
Mote President & CEO Dr. Michael P. Crosby was joined by Evan Barniskis, associate vice president for Mote Aquarium, Dan Murphy, mayor of the city of Anna Maria, and Kevin Van Ostenbridge, chairman of the Manatee County Board of County Commissioners, at the ribbon-cutting event.
"This new location is a great educational and entertaining experience for the Anna Maria Island community," Barniskis said. "Visitors to the pier are going to learn about the marine environment and the research that Mote scientists conduct every day."
The concept for the Center grew from Mote’s deep roots in the Anna Maria community, which was a location beloved by Mote’s namesake, Bill Mote. The Center is one of many expansions to fulfill a key part of Mote’s mission: Translate and transfer marine science as a public service to increase ocean literacy.
“We know that one of the best ways to increase ocean literacy in ways that positively impact human society and the marine environment is to bring people as close as possible to that environment,” Crosby said. “At our Marine Science Education & Outreach Center, visitors will overlook Tampa Bay, have an underwater view of everything happening below the pier and engage with Mote educators and volunteers to learn about this critical coastal habitat.”
The focal point of the center will be an interactive touch pool exhibit where guests will literally reach into the water and get in touch with local marine life. A “Draw Alive” station will bring guests’ drawings to life, and a multi-station microscope will bring out their inner scientists.
Guests will leave with a new appreciation of mangroves, seagrass beds and the living world directly beneath the City Pier.
Mote's Marine Science Educations & Outreach Center at the Anna Maria City Pier is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day.
Mote is based in Sarasota, with five campuses stretching from Sarasota to the Florida Keys. Mote has more than 20 world-class research programs studying oceans locally to internationally, with an emphasis on conservation and sustainable use of marine resources.
