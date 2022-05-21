Members from Wells Fargo’s West Florida Green Team, which has supported Mote’s Sea Turtle Rehabilitation Hospital since 2011, joined Mote staff to release Henry the green sea turtle (formerly nicknamed Seaweed) from Anna Maria Island on May 12, 2016.
Sales from the Sea Turtles License Plate, which was administered by the Sea Turtle Grants Program of the STC, have funded a portion of the laser with a grant.
Since August 2021, the laser has been used to treat seven turtles through ten surgeries at Mote’s hospital.
The surgical laser is used on turtles suffering from fibropapillomatosis, which are also called “pap turtles.”
“Tumor removal is essential in treating pap turtles and hopefully leading to their release,” said Gretchen Lovewell, the program manager of stranding investigations at Mote. “This laser will serve the hospital for years to come.”
The pap turtles experience life-threatening internal and external epithelial tumor growth.
Fibropapillomatosis is associated with infection by a herpesvirus called Chelonid FP-Associated Herpesvirus or Chelonid Herpesvirus 5. However, the development of tumors is still undergoing research.
The flower-like tumors can form on the body of a sea turtle, including its eyes and mouth, and can form in internal organs. The condition can vary from mild to debilitating.
While the tumors are benign, they may grow so large as to inhibit sea turtles’ swimming, vision, feeding and escape from predators.
It most commonly affects green sea turtles in most areas of the U.S., and all seven of Mote’s most recent treated pap turtles were green sea turtles.
Mote’s hospital was previously using an older laser model from 2007 and needed an updated laser.
Funding like this provides the hospital with the capabilities to treat cases such as pap turtles.
It is also one of the few turtle hospitals in Florida with special facilities and training to care for these turtles suffering from tumors.
Pap turtles like Holly and Hill were rehabilitated at Mote and were released following surgeries to remove the tumors.
To report a stranded sea turtle in Sarasota or Manatee counties, call Mote’s 24/7 hotline at 888-345-2335. For all other counties in Florida, call Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission at 888-404-3922.
