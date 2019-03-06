Anticipated to be of even greater importance to the community in Southwest Florida, and the state will be the planned development of OceansforAll. This new iconic building brings with its development the prospect of an economic impact of $280 million during the 2-year construction stage and when completed a $200 million impact through this region.
Resembling an ocean liner, OceansforAll is the planned new Mote Marine to be reborn as a science, education, aquarium within Sarasota’s Nathan Benderson Park. A futuristic building with very visible unique building will be seen by the estimated 43 million people annually who drive along Interstate 75.
Almost double size of Mote’s existing city island location. It will be 100 feet tall, 7 stories high occupying 110,000 square feet, said Dr. Michael Crosby, President and CEO in a presentation to Rotarians.
Every student that visits Mote has the opportunity to have hands on experiences only available there. Around the building interior will be 100’s of projectors, computer coordinated providing a 400-foot-long, 100 feet high great white shark swimming in a pool onto screens in schools.
Mote’s research has grown and today it includes marine biomedical, ocean engineering and technology. Every human being in the world has a very strong connection to the ocean requiring oxygen to breathe and live, 50 to 80 percent of the oxygen comes from the ocean.
OceansforAll will continue innovative programs creating new antibiotics derived from sharks which fight MRSA bacteria. Mote scientists have developed new methods and technology to fight increasing ocean temperatures and diseases attacking coral reefs.
It will evolve into an international marine biology innovation park emphasized Dr. Crosby. Big enough to grow Southwest Florida into a Silicon Valley of marine science and technology.
Entirely different from any other facility visited with its ocean style structure, entry will be on the bottom floor. Three state of the art teaching laboratories each costing more than $7 million will be staffed by 1 scientist, educator every day. Most important it is reaching every child in this area and the service will be absolutely free to every area school.
Three million residents will be within 60 minutes’ drive time and 700,000 people annually will visit this unique infrastructure. People will be able to have a greater appreciation of the connections they have to the ocean and the science being done.
Started by the Vanderbilt family who built a small Laboratory in Cape Haze, Mote was named for Mr. Bill Mote of Tampa who wanted to create a marine fishery facility. Since those small beginnings now more than 64 years later, staffing has increased to more than 200 with 1,749 volunteers. Totally independent, Mote has no contracts and is a family with 3 operations in the state.
As a science education building OceansforAll will embody Mote’s foundational pillars of passion, partnership and philanthropy. It is planned to begin construction later this year and be completed by late 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.