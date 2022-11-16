SARASOTA — Mote Marine Laboratory’s SEA Trek program has received another Pinnacle Award from the Center of Interactive Learning and Collaboration (CILC).
The Pinnacle Award is given annually by CILC to organizations that receive outstanding scores on program evaluations submitted by educators for creating live, virtual field trip experiences.
The award recognizes the remarkable quality of educational content and exceptional skill at program delivery with high educational value that actively involves learners at their level.
SEA Trek has received numerous accolades and awards over its 20-year history, including numerous Pinnacle Awards.
In 2020, Mote Marine Laboratory was inducted into the first annual CILC Pinnacle Hall of Fame Award for Content Providers, recognizing the program for more than 10 years of quality programming.
The Pinnacle Award is the highest recognition for engaging learners across the globe given by the CILC community.
“We have always had the goal of making education and the magic of learning here at Mote something that can be utilized by anyone,” said Mote’s Program Manager for Virtual Learning, Jason Robertshaw. “The value of this award is that it is based on direct feedback from teachers so we know our programs are making a difference.”
SEA Trek topics range from learning about sharks and sea turtles to featuring special lessons regarding careers in marine biology along with tours of some of our largest exhibits.
The classes are based on more than 60 years of marine research taking place at Mote Marine Laboratory. Mote Education creates virtual lessons using a combination of interactive science gameshows, green screen effects and live animals.
These programs hope to spark STEM curiosity while making conservation connections among students.
“Jason is such a passionate educator,” said Mote’s Director of Education, Elaina Wheaton. “This award is another testament to his hard work and dedication to excellence.”
In 2017, Mote received the Interactive Video Conference Content Provider Award from the International Society for Technology in Education. All awards have been under the guidance of Robertshaw, who has been working at Mote since 2001.
The SEA Trek program is aligned with State and National Science standards and includes free supplemental media and lesson plans. 30 or 60-minute segments are offered for Pre-K through 12th grade along with Lifelong Learners.
Robertshaw offers free technology checks and charges based on booking and not the number of participants.
