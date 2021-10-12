VENICE — A mother allegedly placed a handgun in her child's backpack and then forgot about it, resulting in the child bringing the loaded weapon to Taylor Ranch Elementary, according to authorities.
Ariana Carroll, 26, 200 block of Rich Street, Venice, was arrested Monday and charged with contempt of court for a weapon offense, unsafe storage of firearm.
The State Attorney's office had served a summons for Carroll to appear in court for the weapon offense. Carroll appeared for the first court arraignment, but did not appear for the second court arraignment.
The failure to appear in early October resulted in her arrest Monday, according to court records.
All of this stems from an incident May 4 when sheriff's deputies assisted the Sarasota County Schools Police officers in an investigation of a kindergarten student bringing a handgun to Taylor Ranch Elementary.
That morning, the student opened his backpack and found a black case containing a silver handgun inside, stated a probable cause affidavit.
The student brought it to the attention of the teacher who contacted the school police. The officer found it was a loaded gun and safely unloaded it, stated an affidavit.
Officers contacted the student's mother, Carroll, about the gun.
Carroll allegedly put the gun into the backpack the night before while cleaning out her car.
She then visited her newborn child in the hospital and forgot to remove the gun before her kindergarten child went to school, the affidavit stated.
More than a month prior to the incident, Carroll was allegedly cleaning out her storage unit when she found the silver handgun among her other guns. The silver handgun had been reported stolen in 2019 by Carroll's boyfriend at the time while they were living together, according to an affidavit.
After finding the handgun, Carroll allegedly put it in her car and was going to turn it over to law enforcement, the affidavit stated.
The day before the handgun was brought to school, Carroll allegedly cleared out her car because her father was planning to use it, according to the report.
She allegedly placed it into the backpack and brought it into the house. She then went to visit her newborn at the hospital until early morning and allegedly forgot to remove the handgun.
Taylor Ranch informed parents about the incident that same day, according to Sarasota County Schools media relations specialist Kelsey Whealy.
No arrest was made at the time, but the information gathered was handed over to the State Attorney's office for a decision.
The State Attorney's office issued a summons in late August for a court appearance in September.
Carroll was released from custody with no bond and her next arraignment will be Nov. 4.
