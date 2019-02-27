A mother and daughter who live together in Nokomis are now in jail together without bond after being arrested for a home invasion assault on a North Port woman.
According to North Port Police Department arrest report:
Shyann Turgeon, 26, and her mother, Nakai Bozeman, 43, 100 block of Van Dyck Drive, Nokomis, were arrested for the assault, which took place early on Sunday, Feb. 17, on Mossborger Avenue in North Port.
The victim, 25, had been texting with Turgeon “regarding infidelity,” according to the report, from her home around 8:30 a.m. She told authorities the defendant told her that she better “make it right” or she would come over and “kick her a--.”
The victim was laying in her bed when she heard the front door open. She thought it was her male roommate. But Turgeon opened her bedroom door. Turgeon allegedly began to punch, scratch, and poke the victim, throwing her on the ground and punching her repeatedly for about 15 minutes.
Turgon’s mother allegedly tried to hit the victim as well, and threw her to the ground, telling the daughter “don’t let her get her phone,” which went missing.
The two defendants then left in a black Nissan four-door sedan.
The victim fled the residence in fear for her safety without clothing on. She ended up at a nearby residence banging on the door yelling for help, and was transported by ambulance to the Sarasota Memorial Hospital emergency center in North Port.
Police traced the vehicle back to the defendants.
Turgeon and Bozeman were arrested this week and charged with burglary with assault or battery, grand larceny, and obstruction of justice. Bond was not immediately available.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Jeremy Brown, 37, 200 block of Sago Lane, Nokomis. Charge: possession of a weapon or ammo by a convicted Florida felon. Bond: $7,500.
• Thomas Diodorou, 41 11,000 Battelo Drive, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of narcotic equipment. Bond: $2,000.
• Jason Owens, 35, 800 block of W. Duke Road, Hugo, Oklahoma. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: $10,000.
The Alcoholic Beverage and Tobacco Enforcement Bureau made the following arrest:
• Ahmed Siddique, 62, 19000 block of Near Point Drive, Venice. Charge: establishing a gambling place, gambling, possession of slot machines. Bond: $3,240.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Jason Ward, 37, 800 block of Herizon Road, Venice. Charge: two counts of probation violation. Bond: none.
• Karlee Kutscher, 26, 300 block of Browns Road, Nokomis. Charges: grand theft, possession of methamphetamine without a prescription. Bond: $3,000.
• Aristotle O’Malley, 42, 100 block of Ruby Ave., Nokomis. Charges: DUI, resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $1,620.
• Zachary Radford, 26, 100 block of Temple Road, Venice. Charge: In-custody arrest for battery of an officer or firefighter. Bond: none.
• Dylan Bobko, 26, 200 block of N. Verona St., Nokomis. Charges: false imprisonment and domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: none.
• William Spears, 37, 100 block of Sierra St., Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court (nonpayment of child support). Bond: $1,426.
• Chad Austin, 19, 400 block of Waterside Lane, Nokomis. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $2,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
• David Hoose, 59, 900 block of Citrus Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Patricia Burch, 57, 1300 block of Pine Needle Road, Venice. Charge: aggravated domestic battery. Bond: none.
Criminal registration:
• Kyle Goldberg, 31, 11000 block of Renaissance Blvd., Venice.
— Compiled by Greg Giles
