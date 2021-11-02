NOKOMIS — Residents were concerned after an unknown material washed ashore with seaweed at the North Jetty.

The substance looked like non-organic material mixed into the seaweed.

However, the Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources (PRNR) staff identified the unknown material as a seagrass mat that washed ashore.

While unpleasant, it is best to leave the seaweed and seagrass alone because it benefits the beaches, the PRNR staff said.

