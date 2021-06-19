Mother of teen charged in Higgs killing arrested

PUNTA GORDA — The mother of the teen charged in Autumn Higgs killing was arrested for “knowingly and willfully permitting her juvenile son to unlawfully possess a firearm,” authorities said.
Lori Lynn Wik, of Englewood, was arrested and taken to the Charlotte County Jail. She was released on $5,000 bond.
Her son, Hayden Jeffrey Wik, 17, was arrested June 9 on charges of manslaughter with a firearm and possession of a firearm by minor in connection with the death of Higgs.
Higgs, 16, of Port Charlotte, was his girlfriend. She was a recent high school graduate and had been attending classes online for SCF-Venice.
“She was a pretty nice person, but you can be a church person and still be irresponsible,” Karen Mercer said.
Mercer is the grandmother of Higgs. Higgs lived with her in Port Charlotte.
Mercer said Lori Wik “was responsible” for Hayden Wik killing her granddaughter.
Hayden Wik was released on $27,500 bond. His arraignment is July 12. He entered a written plea of not guilty. Lori Wik is set to be arraigned July 26.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office didn’t disclose the homicide to the public for more than a month — only after The Daily Sun started asking about the death based on rumors from Higgs estranged father.
Documents revealed details about Higgs’ death at Wik’s home in Englewood on March 31.
Lori Wik said she was in bed when she heard a noise and assumed something had fallen. Hayden Wik and his friend, Heath Hoover, ran and told her the gun went off and shot Higgs.
Another couple in the house said they heard a “loud pop.”
They heard Hayden Wik “screaming” and “saw him becoming more hysterical running through the house.”
Lori Wik ran into the bedroom where she saw Higgs, who wasn’t moving, and a mini-Draco — a semiautomatic pistol — on the bed. She called 911.
Hoover took Hayden Wik outside to calm down.
A deputy dispatched was met by Hayden Wik and Hoover who told him Higgs was in a bedroom. The officer entered the home and noticed a long-barrel handgun and an extended black magazine on the bed.
Paramedics arrived. Higgs was declared dead at 9:22 p.m.
In Lori Wik’s statement, she said firearms in the home belong to her and are usually kept in a gun safe to keep them away from Hayden Wik. She said he, “likes to take them apart and put them back together like his older brothers who are in the military.”
She said Hayden Wik had been taught gun safety.
Lori Wik told law enforcement Autumn Higgs and her son had a good relationship.
When interviewed, Hayden Wik told detectives he and Higgs had been together about 11 months. He said they have argued in the past, but said had a good relationship.
He said Higgs had been depressed but not suicidal. She was in the room with the guns while he took a shower. He said he believed Higgs loaded a round into the gun because he said it was the only way a bullet could have gotten in that gun.
In a sworn statement, Heath Hoover said Higgs and Wik “were semi-bickering, almost arguing before the gun went off.”
He said he heard the shot and watched Higgs fall from the bed as he turned to see what had happened.
Hayden Wik said on that day that he, Higgs and Hoover went to Planet Fitness in Venice, then went out to eat at the nearby Panera Bread and bought gas before arriving home at 8:40 p.m.
They played video games in Hayden Wik’s room; on the bed was the Draco 9mm AK pistol and a rifle which Wik placed there before going to the gym.
Wik said he was putting away the firearms. He cleared the AR-15 and picked up the Draco. After he removed the magazine, he noticed it was empty, like he claimed he saw it earlier in the day. He placed his finger on the trigger and noticed tension on the inner springs, meaning the internal firing action was cocked and ready to fire.
Wik said he held the Draco at waist height, with the rear grip in his right hand, and the barrel facing toward Higgs. Without checking to make sure there were no live rounds in the weapon, he pulled the trigger. The Draco fired a single round that struck Higgs in the face.
While being questioned by law enforcement, Wik became hysterical and made suicidal comments.
“Shoot me, shoot me now,” he said.
He tried to strangle himself with seatbelts in a CCSO vehicle. He was taken into custody under the Baker Act and transported to the Charlotte Behavioral Center.
Dr. Russell Vega conducted Higgs’ autopsy and concluded the cause of death was a single gunshot wound to the head.
Investigation documents showed that Wik condoned her son Hayden to have “unrestricted access to both firearms and ammunition, unsupervised.”
“Lori knowingly and willingly,” permitted Hayden Wik to possess firearms inside and outside the home residence, it said.
