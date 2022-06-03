Monday crash

VENICE — Three people were taken to area hospitals after a crash involving a motorcycle and car occurred on U.S. 41 near the Publix on Venice island Monday.

The wreck happened just after 11 a.m.

A sedan was traveling south on U.S. 41 and attempting to turn left into the parking area of Venetian Cleaners, according to a report.

The motorcycle was traveling north on U.S. 41 when the car turned directly in front of it, stated a crash report.

The driver and passenger of the motorcycle were flown by Air Flite helicopter to an area hospital for treatment while the driver of the sedan was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

Northbound of U.S. 41 north of Palermo Place was closed to traffic for several hours after the crash.

Venice Police are investigating the wreck.

