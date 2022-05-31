Monday crash

VENICE — Three people were taken to area hospitals after a crash involving a motorcycle and car occurred on U.S. 41 near the Publix on Venice island Monday.

The accident happened just after 11 a.m.

The driver and passenger of the motorcycle were flown by Air Flite helicopter to an area hospital for treatment while the driver of the sedan was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

Northbound of U.S. 41 north of Palermo Place was closed to traffic for several hours after the crash.

Venice Police are investigating the incident.

