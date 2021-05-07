VENICE — Last year, Paul DeMello canceled the annual Just Against Children Drowning motorcycle ride fundraiser after COVID-19 hit the area.
“I sold T-shirts in lieu of riding from Charlotte to Englewood to Venice,” said DeMello, founder of the Just Against Children Drowning Foundation. “We aren’t doing that this year. We are back and ready to ride.”
After his 13-month-old twin sons drowned in a pool in Venice in 2010, DeMello founded the Just Against Children Drowning Foundation to help with drowning prevention, providing swim lessons to families in need and installing fencing near swimming pools.
On May 16, participants will gather at Biker Life, 3265 Tamiami, Port Charlotte, with kickstands up at 11 a.m. Riders will proceed to Restlawn Memorial Gardens for a memorial for the DeMello’s twins. The ride continues to Englewood Beach, through Manasota Key’s tree canopy, and then to Sharky’s restaurant in Venice.
“The ride raises money to give free swim lessons for families who can’t afford them in Englewood, Venice, Port Charlotte and North Port,” DeMello said.
According to the Centers For Disease Control, drownings are a leading cause of injury and death for young children ages 1 to 14.
“I know we didn’t start off 2020 or 2021 well,” DeMello said. “We had children die in waterways and pools early in both years. There was 68 in 2020 and 31 so far this year.”
At the end of the bike run, DeMello and other locals will toss carnations into the Gulf of Mexico to remember the lives of children. DeMello said he hopes more than 200 bikers will attend.
The fee is $15 per bike and $5 per passenger.
DeMello has a $800 grand prize for a weekend stay at the Diamond Head Resort in Fort Myers for this year’s fundraiser.
