A motorcyclist was hospitalized after crashing into a garbage truck that was stopped in traffic on U.S. 41.
According to a Florida Highway Patrol press release:
The crash occurred just before 6 a.m. on Monday, March 18, in the northbound lanes of Tamiami Trail at the Laurel Road intersection.
Troopers say a 2007 Autocar WXLL garbage truck, driven by Taylor Sexton, 28, of Port Charlotte, was stopped in traffic when a 2000 Harley-Davidson hit the side of his vehicle.
Troopers determined Marvin Adkins, 33, of Albany, Kentucky, was riding in the passing lane when he abruptly hit the brakes and lost control of the motorcycle, veering to the right into the stationary waste truck. The impact separated the rider from his motorcycle.
Adkins, who was wearing a helmet, was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital in serious condition.
He was cited for careless driving.
Alcohol was not involved, according to the press release.
Phone taken, arrest madeA man was arrested for spraying Glade deodorizer in the face of a woman who was attempting to get her phone back.
According to a Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office report:
The two were arguing at the woman’s residence on Saturday night, March 16, around 9:30 p.m., when, she said, he grabbed her phone and went into her bedroom. In an attempt to retrieve her phone, she kicked the door in.
The man admitted that a scuffle ensued and that he sprayed her with Glade and put her in a headlock.
Christopher Kubisiak, 37, 500 block of W. Seminole Blvd., South Venice, was charged with domestic battery. Bond was not immediately available.
Spring break huffA young woman who was staying with her father on spring break allegedly punched his “significant other.”
According to a Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office report:
Haley Helbig, 20, of Osprey, went out to dinner with her boyfriend, her father and his female companion on March 16. After they returned to the father’s home, an argument ensued and the daughter and her boyfriend were asked to leave. The boyfriend complied, but Helbig refused to leave and stayed for another hour.
Finally, she left, then returned a short time later, barging into the master bedroom and arguing with her father’s companion, who said Helbig punched her in the face.
She denied it but her ring finger had suffered a cut and she wouldn’t explain how she got the injury or how the master bedroom came into disarray.
Helbig was arrested for battery.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
Brian Moorman, 49, 500 block of Auburn Lake Circle, Venice. Charge: contempt of court, DUI. Bond: $30,000.
Stephen Browne, 23, 5900 block of Spearman Circle, North Port. Charges; disorderly intoxication, resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $620.
Alexander Rayak, 23, 600 block of Shamrock Drive, Venice. Charges: domestic battery, possession of harmful new legend drug without a prescription. Bond: $120.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
April Emerson, 28, 200 block of North Algiers Drive, Venice. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
Vadim Solovyanchik, 32, no address provided (arrest made in Englewood). Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
Elizabeth Davis, 36, 200 block of S. Sierra St., Nokomis. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
Austin Baltierra, 25, 1100 block of Devon Road, Venice. Charges; cocaine possession, marijuana possession, resisting an officer without violence. Bond; $8,500.
David Crowe, 29, 900 block of Linden Road, Venice. Charges: two counts of grand theft auto, burglary of an unoccupied structure, larceny, grand theft of less than $5,000. Bond: $15,000.
Michael Maggio, 56, 1900 block of Neptune Drive, Englewood. Charge; domestic battery, second or subsequent offense. Bond: None.
The Florida Highway Patrol, Venice, reported the following arrest:
Donald Gregoire, 21, 2300 block of Caraway Drive, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond $500.
— Compiled by Greg Giles and Victoria Villanueva-Marquez
