City of Venice Fire and Police Departments were called to the Lakes of Capri condominium complex at 1100 Capri Isles Blvd. at 8:45 a.m. Friday morning after a report of a sinking vehicle.
Once on scene, firemedics found a zero-turn mower upside-down in a lake at the complex. First responders entered the water and found a male trapped under the mower in approximately four feet of water. They attempted CPR, but their efforts were unsuccessful and the man was later pronounced deceased at Venice Regional Bayfront Health.
An initial investigation determined the 34-year-old victim was part of a landscaping crew doing work at the complex. While operating the mower, the victim got too close to the edge of the lake, where there is an incline, and the mower flipped over on top of him, according to a city issued press release.
The victim’s co-workers discovered the mower in the lake but initially believed he had safely exited the water.
The Venice Police Department is investigating the incident as an accidental death by drowning. Next of kin had yet to be notified as of Friday afternoon.
Venice Fire additionally placed a Hazmat boom around the mower to absorb a 15-gallon fuel spill in the water.
