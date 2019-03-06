The Venice Planning Commission got its first look at a new multi-family housing project called the Village At Venice planned east of Aston Garden senior housing facility.
It was received in a positive light at a pre-hearing conference on Tuesday. The conference allows commissioners to give feedback on a project before it comes before the board for formal action. The developer is seeking a Comprehensive Plan Amendment authorizing the rezone petition.
The contract purchaser is The Gallina Companies. The owners are Discovery Village at Venice LCC and AG Ventures, LLC.
A Planned Unit Development land use application was previously approved in 2009 for a nearly identical project that was abandoned due to the Great Recession. That plan called for four-story buildings (three residential stories over one level of parking).
Scaled backThe new plan is scaled back in a number of significant ways. It has less density and fewer floors — only two. It also has a secondary entrance onto Ramsey Road. The main entrance is off Hatchett Creek Road (A previous site plan called for access through Aston Gardens but was removed from the new plan.)
The plan also calls for Ramsey Road to be improved and extended so it runs from Hatchett Creek Road all the way to East Venice Avenue. That will require neighbors to sign off since the easement property line is directly in the middle of the road.
“On the plus side, this has reduced density, reduced height, it provides a better secondary entrance, and has improved landscaping,” said Chairman Barry Snyder.
Collegues said they would take a closer look at landscaping, whether or not one mail kiosk location will suffice, walking path width, and whether the waste store area is sufficient and in the right place, when the plan comes before the Commission again.
Concerns
Residents John Bailey, Daren Hunt and a third neighbor who live on Ramsey Road, a private road easement right across from the planned multi-family development, said the new plan calls for trash to be stored right at the intersection across the street from their homes. They suggested it be moved to a site behind the Publix Super Market in Venice Commons Shopping Center on East Venice Avenue or elsewhere on the north end of the 15-acre property.
Hunt said the parking lot is situated so that cars would park pointed in his direction, and asked for a solid wall and enhanced buffering to block car lights in the evening from shining into his residence.
Commissioner Janis Fawn asked if there would be any chance of workforce housing being included. Land use attorney Jeff Boone, representing the owners, said it would not. It was not disclosed whether the units will be condos or apartments.
The buildings will be constructed around an elongated stormwater pond, with a recreational dock circling the area. A clubhouse with pool will be situated nearest Hatchett Creek Road.
The previous landowner who sold the property to developers insisted on remaining in his house knowing it will be developed around him, said Boone. A portion of the parcel is carved out around the residence.
Once the project comes before the Planning Commission for a formal recommendation, it moves next to Venice City Council for final consideration.
