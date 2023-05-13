Isola Casa

The Planning Commission will consider a proposal Tuesday to build 36 multi-family units on the larger parcel outlined in green. The smaller parcel would be for stormwater management.

VENICE — Two parcels along South Tamiami Trail on the island that have gone undeveloped in the face of resident opposition will be back before the Planning Commission on Tuesday.

It will consider a site-and-development plan and a special exception application for Isola Casa, a proposed three-story complex of 36 multi-family units with amenities including garages, a pool and a dog park.


   
