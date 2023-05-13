VENICE — Two parcels along South Tamiami Trail on the island that have gone undeveloped in the face of resident opposition will be back before the Planning Commission on Tuesday.
It will consider a site-and-development plan and a special exception application for Isola Casa, a proposed three-story complex of 36 multi-family units with amenities including garages, a pool and a dog park.
The parcels are 775 and 805 South Tamiami Trail, which straddle Pine Grove Drive northeast of Emmanuel Lutheran Church.
The applications were submitted in April 2022, prior to the adoption of the new land-use regulations. At the time, the parcels were owned by California-based Daus Capital LLC, which had proposed to build a Sheraton Four Points hotel on them in 2018 and 2019.
Daus sold them last June to Isola Casa Development Company LLC for $1.5 million, according to county property appraiser records.
The Florida Division of Corporations lists local developers Mike Miller and Frank Cassata as the principals of Isola Casa Development.
The applicant is MPS Development & Construction LLC, the city reports show. Miller is listed as its manager in Division records.
The site-and-development plan proposes four nine-unit buildings on 775 South Tamiami Trail situated perpendicular to the road, with one-story parking garages for 40 vehicles as a buffer between them and residential areas to the northeast.
There would be an additional 36 spaces of open parking. The special exception seeks permission for them to be 9 feet wide instead of the 10 feet required by the code.
The property would be entered and exited by Pine Grove Drive.
The second parcel would be used for stormwater management.
Daus’ proposal in 2018 was for a four-story hotel at 775 South Tamiami Trail and a parking lot on the other parcel, which at the time needed to be rezoned to a city designation.
The City Council rejected an application to do that even though it’s usually a formality. But residents had gathered more than 800 signatures on petitions opposing a hotel and that affected the outcome even though the project itself wasn’t on the agenda.
Daus came back in 2019 with a revised proposal that didn’t get Planning Commission approval, and the project was scrapped despite support among the business community for more hotel rooms.
The parcels were put up for sale in 2020 for about $1.4 million.
The Planning Commission meets at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, in Council Chambers at Venice City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave. The agenda is at VeniceGov.com at the “Meetings” button.
