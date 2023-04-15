Multi-Sensory Earth Day set for Spanish Point

OSPREY — An educational day to encourage using all five senses is set for Earth Day.
The Multi-Sensory Earth Day is set for Saturday, April 22 from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Selby Gardens’ Historic Spanish Point Campus in Osprey.
OSPREY — An educational day to encourage using all five senses is set for Earth Day.
The Multi-Sensory Earth Day is set for Saturday, April 22 from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Selby Gardens’ Historic Spanish Point Campus in Osprey.
“Our Historic Spanish Point campus will provide a big, beautiful outdoor classroom for this engaging, multi-sensory learning event,” Selby Gardens Environmental Education Director Anastasia Sallen said in a news release. “We want to welcome everyone to explore their appreciation for nature this Earth Day.”
The program is done in partnership with Lighthouse Vision Loss Education Center and the Suncoast Science Center. It is part of a 10-day festival of educational events for children and families called Suncoast Remake Learning Days, the news release noted.
The event offers different activities to “engage participants’ different senses while they experience and learn about the environment,” the news release states.
“There also will be a make-and-take craft, a plant scavenger hunt, and access to the campus’s Native Butterfly Garden and Butterfly House — the only such butterfly house in the region,” the release stated. “The different learning stations are being designed by Selby Gardens’ Education staff in collaboration with staff from the Lighthouse and teen volunteers of the Suncoast Science Center.”
For more information about that event, visit: selby.org/events/multi-sensory-earth-day/
No advance registration is required for Multi-Sensory Earth Day and those taking part can stay after it to explore Historic Spanish Point.
Suncoast Remake Learning Days takes place from April 21 to 30, presented by the Suncoast Campaign for Grade Level Reading with Patterson Foundation support.
For more information about it, visit: remakelearningdays.org/suncoast
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.