Multi-Sensory Earth Day set for Spanish Point

 PHOTO PROVIDED

OSPREY — An educational day to encourage using all five senses is set for Earth Day.

The Multi-Sensory Earth Day is set for Saturday, April 22 from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Selby Gardens’ Historic Spanish Point Campus in Osprey.


   
