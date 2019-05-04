One of Venice’s most visible pieces of public art got blasted recently, but in a good way.
In 2007, artist Frances Smith painted a circus mural on about 250 feet of the wall that buffers the Venice Municipal Mobile Home Park.
She took on the project at the request of Venice Area Beautification Inc., to spiff up the wall and honor the city’s connection to the Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus, which wintered in Venice for 30 years, until the early ’90s.
Smith, a former artist for Circus World, a theme park in Haines City that was long defunct by then, had ample experience with circus life to draw on.
Twelve years later, Smith decided the mural could use some touching up. First, though, a thorough cleaning was in order.
What the wall buffers the mobile home park from is the traffic on U.S. 41 Business south of Venice Regional Bayfront Health.
Enter Boy Scout Troop 77, sponsored by Grace United Methodist Church.
According to a Venice Museum & Archives press statement, Historical Resources Manager Harry Klinkhamer, who oversees public art, and former City Council Member Earl Midlam reached out to Assistant Scoutmaster Bob Nemitz, who agreed to take on the project.
Scout Travis Jackson was assigned to lead it as a “mini-Eagle” project on his way to earning his Eagle rank.
Twelve scouts, three leaders, two vehicles, a water-tanker trailer provided by the city and a new pressure-washing machine descended on the wall on April 27 to clean the mural.
All told, the project took 33 hours of labor and 20 hours of managerial time to complete, according to the press statement.
