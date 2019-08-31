By BOB MUDGE
Senior Writer
Herb Lawson has been trying for more than three years to develop a housing community on 40 acres north of Fox Lea Farms along Auburn Road.
He’s going to have to wait a few more weeks to see if the Venice City Council will allow him to but at this point the postponement Wednesday of a decision on the project must feel like substantial progress.
Though there are still important details to be worked out, Lawson agreed to reduce the number of units in his proposal from 105 to 85, addressing one of the major concerns of Fox Lea and the Sawgrass community across Auburn Road.
And of several Council members.
After they raised the density of the project as an issue Wednesday, Lawson offered to reduce it to 90 units.
As a sort of counteroffer, Council Member Bob Daniels moved to amend the proposed ordinance to lower it to 80 units. Lawson then suggested splitting the difference at 85.
“I think that’s about the breaking point,” he said.
His original proposal had been for 118 units.
Council Member Jeanette Gates, one of the most vocal critics of the density, said she thought 85 units was “doable,” and the ordinance was amended accordingly.
That still leaves the issue of compatibility, which was the main reason an earlier version of the proposed project was rejected in November.
“I will not approve this thing just on density,” Council Member Bob Daniels said.
Compatibility was also the focus of a mediation held after Lawson invoked the Florida Land Use and Environmental Dispute Resolution Act following the rejection of the earlier proposal for Murphy Oaks.
The outcome of the mediation was a revised plan for Murphy Oaks that City Attorney Kelly Fernandez said city representatives believe satisfies the comprehensive plan and land-use code, though the final determination would be in the Council’s hands.
Representing Lawson, attorney Rob Lincoln told the Council members they had to approve Murphy Oaks if it was consistent with the comp plan.
And, he said, under the new comp plan adopted two years ago compatibility with Fox Lea wasn’t a criterion to be considered.
Murphy Oaks would be an infill development, he said, so the plan only requires it be compatible with existing neighborhoods, not a business enterprise.
But even if compatibility matters, the changes in the plan for the development mitigate any potential impact on Fox Lea “in spades,” he said.
An 8-foot wall on top of a 5-foot berm along the south side of the land, with plantings of wax myrtles and trees, will keep its smells, lights and sounds from home owners so they won’t complain about them, he said.
A monitoring system will be installed so that Fox Lea can see whether the dewatering of the adjoining property affects its ponds, which provide water to help maintain proper footing in the arena.
And stipulations previously agreed to banning drones, open burning, fireworks, and outdoor speakers at homes closest to Fox Lea are part of the official documents for Murphy Oaks, which buyers would have to acknowledge receiving and which would apply to the properties in perpetuity.
To alleviate concerns about traffic, Lawson agreed to add turn lanes in addition to paying mobility fees, which the city couldn’t have demanded.
Those things made the newest version of Murphy Oaks better but not good enough, attorney Jeff Boone said, because they didn’t go far enough to minimize or prevent the impacts on Fox Lea.
Its operations had an economic impact in the county of $87 million in 2018. If it lost business due to the construction or presence of Murphy Oaks, he said, it might never get it back.
Its professional geologist expressed concern about the impact of dewatering next door and recommended a different monitoring and alert system.
Other provisions Fox Lea requested, including a prohibition on swimming pools at the southernmost homes in the development, hadn’t been addressed, Boone said.
In addition, he said, inconsistencies in the documents should be areconciled and all the applicable stipulations should be put into a single document. Otherwise, he said, Fox Lea would be looking to the city to enforce some of them because it wouldn’t have standing to.
After hours of presentations and with a reduction in density agreed to, the Council had less than an hour left before the 6 p.m. deadline it had set to end the meeting.
Rather than try to hash out the remaining issues, the Council asked the parties to meet to see how many they could resolve and come back on Sept. 24 to conclude the first reading with a revised ordinance.
At that point the Council will consider how to deal with any areas of continuing disagreement. For example, Lawson said the ban on pools wasn’t acceptable.
Vice Mayor Rich Cautero and Council Member Chuck Newsom voted against the change in density and sounded as if they’re unlikely approve the project later.
But a majority of members seemed more favorable to it with a lower density, pending seeing the revisions to be made. And they know that some finality is called for, even if it leads to an appeal in court.
“We need to bring closure,” Daniels said.
