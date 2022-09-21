American neighbors

“American Neighbors,” 1996 by Roger Shimomura, Woodcut on Rives BFK; Ed. Of 25, Published by UNO Print Workshop. Gift of Dr. Karen White to the museum.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

ST. PETERSBURG — The Museum of Fine Arts, St. Petersburg has announced its upcoming exhibition, “Borrow and Steal: Appropriation from the Collection.”

The exhibition traces the lineage of appropriation art — the unsanctioned use of imagery — that has been strategically employed in the hopes of destabilizing or rearranging power structures.


