ST. PETERSBURG — The Museum of Fine Arts, St. Petersburg has announced its upcoming exhibition, “Borrow and Steal: Appropriation from the Collection.”
The exhibition traces the lineage of appropriation art — the unsanctioned use of imagery — that has been strategically employed in the hopes of destabilizing or rearranging power structures.
The art of appropriating, literally “taking,” allows an artist to harness the power of established imagery, drawing attention to important issues.
The act of appropriation “steals” and redistributes the power of the icon while also interrogating the idea of originality and authorship. Borrow and Steal explores various modes of appropriation and pays particular attention to those artists and ideas that have been marginalized throughout art history.
Like Chaucer’s original phrase referenced in the title, if one is not afforded something, one must empower oneself.
The exhibition puts artworks exemplifying mass media appropriation in dialogue with art historical references, providing rich context and insight into this body of work.
The exhibition includes works by Ellen Gallagher (b. 1965), Guerrilla Girls (active since 1985), Deborah Kass (b. 1952), Barbara Kruger (b. 1945), Christian Marclay (b. 1955), Roger Shimomura (b. 1939), and Kara Walker (b. 1969).
It will be on view from Sept. 24, 2022, through Feb. 5.
“Not only does this exhibition allow us to highlight a selection of some of the most important works from our Contemporary collection, it speaks to crucial issues of our time,” said Katherine Pill, Curator of Contemporary Art at the MFA. “Borrow and Steal reminds us of the ways that artists have forged new modes of artmaking, finding innovative ways to address, conceptually, historical inequities.”
