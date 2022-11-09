ST. PETERSBURG — The Museum of Fine Arts, St. Petersburg (MFA) will present True Nature: Rodin and the Age of Impressionism, on view Nov. 12 to March 26.
This monumental exhibition is the first in the Bay Area to showcase a select survey of Auguste Rodin’s best-known sculptures together with other rare masterworks by leading Impressionist painters such as Degas and Cezzane, Renoir and Monet
The exhibition will fill the MFA’s iconic Hazel Hough Wing with dozens of sculptures, paintings, photographs, and works on paper from fin-de-siècle Paris.
“True Nature” offers a remarkably comprehensive look at Rodin’s hugely influential and revolutionary life as an artist and the rich, rapidly changing world in which he lived.
Drawn from the permanent collection of the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA), the exhibition seeks to reframe the artist and his sculpture, contextualizing his oeuvre within the work of his peers and exploring perceptions about the artist and his significance in the art historical canon.
“This is an incredibly important milestone for The Museum of Fine Arts St. Petersburg,” said Stanton Thomas, Senior Curator of Collections and Exhibitions at the MFA. “I am so proud to showcase St. Petersburg’s first major exhibition devoted to Rodin and the Impressionists at the MFA.
“True Nature is a transformative exploration of one of the most popular, enduring, and captivating periods in art history, and I’m excited for the St. Pete community and the Southeast at large to have an opportunity to experience it for themselves.”
Encompassing close to 70 artworks, the exhibition features rarely seen 19th-century European sculptures and paintings created by Impressionist artists with whom Rodin worked and exhibited throughout his career.
True Nature features examples of the artist’s most famous works, including his Saint John the Baptist Preaching (1878), Eternal Spring (c. 1881–1884), and Jean d’Aire (1886).
In addition, the exhibition includes major Impressionist paintings such as Claude Monet’s In the Woods at Giverny (1887), Paul Cézanne’s Still Life with Cherries and Peaches (1885–1887), Edgar Degas’ The Bellelli Sisters (1865–1866), and Pierre Auguste-Renoir’s Two Girls Reading (1890–1891).
It also includes consummate photographs, drawings, and sculptures by other masters of the period.
Until 1900, Rodin’s dramatic approaches to the human figure were best known to the public through his large, public commissions, which received both praise and criticism in the press.
While the critics’ chief concerns revolved around the unfinished nature of his work, the unrefined surface, and the non-traditional approach to subject matter, his supporters praised the sculptor’s relentless quest to capture the lifelike movement and energy of the physical form.
The monumental sculptures embodied these qualities, and yet the sculptor’s relentless pursuit of form and movement is also evident in his most intimate works.
This exhibition was organized by the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.
About Auguste Rodin
Auguste Rodin (1840–1917) is one of the most recognized European sculptors of the 19th century. Images of his work pervade our collective cultural consciousness, and he has been canonized into the narrative of Western art history as the epitome of the tormented, virile, creative genius.
Significantly, the myths created around him and perpetuated relentlessly by him helped cement his reputation as the tortured, and ultimately triumphant, maker of art.
His artistic output, however, is far more nuanced than this characterization of an artistic genius materializing as a result of his relentless working habits, his publicity, or his flawed relationships with women.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.