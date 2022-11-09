ST. PETERSBURG — The Museum of Fine Arts, St. Petersburg (MFA) will present True Nature: Rodin and the Age of Impressionism, on view Nov. 12 to March 26.

This monumental exhibition is the first in the Bay Area to showcase a select survey of Auguste Rodin’s best-known sculptures together with other rare masterworks by leading Impressionist painters such as Degas and Cezzane, Renoir and Monet


