VENICE — The city of Venice will celebrate the completion of the Julia Cousins Laning and Dale Laning Archives & Research Center with a ribbon-cutting at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct 17.
The ceremony will mark the culmination of a project to provide a safe repository for the city’s history.
Along with the Venice Museum and Archives across the street in the Triangle Inn, which will still house administrative offices and exhibits, the Division of Historical Resources now has two places to collect, preserve and share the history of Venice.
Thanks to a contribution from Julia Cousins Laning and Dale Laning, the city of Venice was able to acquire and renovate 224 W. Milan Ave. as the Julia Cousins Laning and Dale Laning Archives & Research Center.
Due to concerns about the collection straining the second floor of the Triangle Inn, it had been relocated in December 2015 to three different locations where environmental conditions were not ideal.
The Julia Cousins Laning and Dale Laning Archives & Research Center houses over 23,000 items, ranging from historic artifacts to Venice High School yearbooks to the earliest editions of the Venice Gondolier newspaper.
In addition, there is a reading room in the front of the building for people to research the collection. The Laning Archives & Research Center will be open to the public by appointment.
Julia Cousins Laning has a history of supporting history and the arts in Venice through the resources provided by her late husband Dale Laning.
In addition, she was an early resident of the city, living in the Venice Museum’s Triangle Inn building as a young girl when her mother worked there. She has helped the museum by supporting the Triangle Inn’s facility and staffing needs for years.
For more information, call the museum at 941-486-2487.
