Joey Panek

Joey Panek as Sonny Malone in Xanadu at Venice Theatre.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY VENICE THEATRE

VENICE — When Xanadu skates onto the Pinkerton stage at Venice Theatre, love is in the air, and it seems as though all might be right with the world.

But first, one has to get past Sonny Malone’s (Joey Panek) depression and some evil spells made by several jealous muses for their beautiful young (or not) sibling Kira/Clio (Sarah Beth Ganey).


