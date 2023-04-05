VENICE — When Xanadu skates onto the Pinkerton stage at Venice Theatre, love is in the air, and it seems as though all might be right with the world.
But first, one has to get past Sonny Malone’s (Joey Panek) depression and some evil spells made by several jealous muses for their beautiful young (or not) sibling Kira/Clio (Sarah Beth Ganey).
Panek is the co-host and producer of ABC 7’s morning show, Suncoast View, and before that was a professional actor with regional and national credits.
Panek is a delight as Sonny, a depressed album designer and mere mortal who is contemplating suicide, yet can’t even write a proper suicide note.
He has fallen for a girl in a photo taken at an old auditorium in that other Venice, the one with the Santa Monica Pier, but he cannot find that girl.
Kira, looking like any other California girl wearing leg warmers, is roller skating along the pier. That she is not just another California girl could have serious consequences for both.
Yet there is magic all around, on the floor, in the air, even in the railings edging yet another magical set by Venice Theatre’s resident set designer, Tim Wisgerhof.
And so the story begins.
Kristin Collins (head skater and ensemble member) skates along the perimeter of this roller rink stage displaying a sign notifying audience members that we are indeed on the Santa Monica Pier.
Collins will reappear several times during this performance displaying various signs noting locations in and around that other Venice — the one in California.
“Even my suicide note is a cliche,” grumbles Sonny, reciting his note: “Here was an artist who tried and failed ...”
In comes Kira, bearing a resemblance to Olivia Newton John who portrayed Kira in the film version of this story, although with a reddish tinge to the hair.
For this production in the smaller Pinkerton Theatre, she is wearing shoes with wheels at the heels that allow her to float in on those wheels with far less risk to herself and audience members. (The reason for the railing is now obvious).
“You have to believe we are magic,” she says. “Sonny Malone, I am going to make you a star.”
He replies: “I want to open a roller disco — a convergence of all the arts.”
A large mirror ball is a sign of what may be to come. So is a song titled “Magic.” But then this is a musical with an abundance of magical songs, even “Strange Magic.”
While the scenes are all in that other Venice out in California, this story is peppered with muses plus both good and not-so-good magic that will affect the results of this tale.
But there is more than a mere time zone difference.
Enter Terpsicore (Tanner Fults), the Greek muse of dance and siblings Calliope/Aphrodite (Jamie Becker); Melpomene/Medus (Alyssa Goudy); Tahlia (Charlotte Crowley); Euterpe (Julie Kulin) and Erato (Brenna Griffin).
In this tale, Terpsicore is their father. There is plenty of comic relief, and Fults accounts for much of it.
Collins skates in with another sign — “Pan Pacific Auditorium.”
Collectively, the muses ask, “What are we doing in this early theater?”
“We will make Kira and Sonny fall in love. The name of the theater is the Xanadu.”
While its owner and manager seems to have fond memories of an earlier day in that theater, he seems to have no inclination to help Sonny.
“You and this girl fix it (the auditorium) up by this afternoon!”
“That is a terrible deal,” Kira says.
It will take more than a little “Strange Magic” and several special songs as this story and its assortment of characters roll on.
As Act two begins, the action has returned to Venice Beach.
“Oh Sonny Malone — why you ...
“You have to believe we are magic ...”
But, it is 1980, “the year that all creativity left the arts,” Terpsicore says.
Perhaps only in that other Venice. In any case, this production in this Venice proved to be part “laugh out loud funny” and part wonderful sing-along music and yet another reminder of happier nights at Venice Theatre before hurricane Ian destroyed its main stage.
While the show is sold out, nearly every night a few last-minute walk-ins have a good chance of being accommodated.
Not only is the show that entertaining but it also is wonderful to see the Pinkerton stage back in business, leaving all with hope that the William H. Jervey Jr. Mainstage will also be back in business and better than ever by January 2024 for the long-delayed opening of “Kinky Boots.”
That show would have opened just two weeks after Ian arrived on Sept. 28.
While the Pinkerton is a smaller space, this show is big on talent and magic thanks to the direction and choreography of Katrina Ploof, with co-direction/choreography by Vanessa Russo, music direction by Michelle Neal and stage direction by Lisa Million.
Lighting is by John Andzulis with sound by Nate Blaweiss, costumes by Heather Marie Clark and that magical set by Tim Wisgerhof.
“Xanadu” continues through April 16 on the Pinkerton Stage, the first space to reopen in the theater’s mainstage building at 140 W. Tampa Ave. in Venice.
Fortunately the lobby, bar areas and newly renovated restrooms were undamaged. Park at Centennial Park or in the available spaces in the theater’s parking lot behind the main stage.
For information and tickets, call 941-488-1115 or visit:venicetheatre.org
