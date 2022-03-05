Look up and you will see a place where music matters.
Florida Violins opened this past year at 325 West Venice Avenue. Owned by David and Tirza Pineda-Huezo, this is the place to go for anything to do with violins, violas, cellos and bass instruments and gifts for musicians.
As much an atelier (studio and workshop for an artist) as a retail store, Florida Violins was meant to be for for cellist David and violinist Tirza, but especially for David who became interested in fixing his own cello as a youngster.
"My goal was to be a professional cellist but I was interested in making cellos since I entered the conservatory," he said.
Inspiration came early -- from an uncle who was a professional violinist. When David was 5, an uncle he had never seen in person came to visit, with his violin. It was in its case on a chair.
"I opened the case. To this day I remember the smell of the instrument and the rosin."
The curious 5-year old removed it from its case but then he could not figure out how to put it back.
"So I ran away to the bedroom," he said.
Had he been punished, his life might have become very different. Instead, his uncle, who would be concert master of a fine symphony in Mexico City in the 1970s, asked him if he liked it and then proceeded to play the violin for the little boy.
The family lived in San Pedro-Sula, the industrial capital of Honduras.
David's parents were not keen on his going to the conservatory and likely would have been happier if he were to study law.
Armed with a good work ethic even at the age of 5, and that first meeting with a violin, he attended the conservatory instead of high school -- from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. He studied academics in the morning and music in the afternoon.
The 47 students had been tested to qualify for entrance. Seven, including David, made it all the way to graduation. As a conservatory student, he began to repair his own instrument and soon the instruments of others at the school, although his goal to become a professional cellist remained.
Next came a Fullbright scholarship for study at a U.S. university and eventually a job as a cellist with the Atlanta Symphony.
In 2006, David returned to Honduras with a work he had composed for a church in San Pedro Sula. It was written for cello, bass and a folk instrument called a "Caramba."
This instrument is made from a hunting bow, a string and a small gourd for a sounding board. It was created by the Garifuna people, who are descended from Africans destined to be slaves in America.
"All that beauty comes from the people," David said
His music was presented with a choir of the common people as a fundraiser for the homeless.
Back in Atlanta, he continued to repair string instruments and to perform. As a performer he often crossed paths with Tirza Pindea, who had been playing violin professionally on studio recordings since the age of 12.
She was a violinist with the Atlanta Chamber Orchestra. The two had met doing studio work and were good friends for years.
Their careers thrived in Atlanta. He was hired to play and develop music for the High Museum. They were playing some 200 concerts a year.
His mother finally suggested to him that since he liked Tirza so much, maybe he should think of marriage.
They wed in 2006. Three weeks after their marriage, they were in a car accident. This time, thinking led them to an examination of where they were going as a couple and as musicians.
"What if I break a finger and cannot play," David mused.
He got a job repairing string instruments at a shop in Atlanta.
"I stayed there 3 and one-half years,' he said. "We changed the basement into a workshop."
Atlanta Symphony players began to transfer to him for repairs. At the same time, Tirza had been to the Sarasota-Venice area and performed with the Sarasota Symphony.
The two were traveling there and back regularly until 2011 when they decided to move to Sarasota.
They also had looked at St. Augustine but Sarasota, the cultural capital of Florida, won.
"The natural typography and flora in this area won out," David said. "She is an avid gardener and I grew up in a tropical climate."
Soon they were performing in this area and he also was repairing instruments at a shop they opened in Sarasota.
Noriko Sidlow, the wife of the famous Ringling clown Chuck Sidlow, was taking classical violin lessons from Tirza.
David was handling any repairs her violin needed. Sidlow had a special violin with a horn attached -- something he had acquired while in the circus.
It was a Stroh violin (a violin-like instrument with a horn attached to amplify the sound). David had heard of one but had never seen an actual Stroh.
The two families became good friends and when Sidlow had a serious health problem in 2020, Tirza and David were there for the Sidlows.
When Chucko recovered and started his monthly podcast, "The World of Chucko," David helped with the filming.
By then the pandemic had hit. Podcasts were a a safe way for Sidlow to get back into entertaining without being out in public following so many months in the hospital.
David and Tirza had opened a shop in Sarasota to serve string instrument players but as the pandemic continued, their business was about to be yet another victim.
"We found out about the opera closing before the musicians did," he said.
They closed their shop but never stopped working, even as the pandemic continued.
Last fall, they found the perfect space for their next shop -- Venice -- on the second floor, 325 W, West Avenue, near the Croissant shop.
"It is better for the instruments," David said about the second floor location. "We learned about a shop downstairs recently but it is better upstairs."
They are hoping to put in a lift of some kind at the back entrance for those for whom a staircase is difficult.
Meanwhile, in the rooms they have, there is something for every string player, would-be player, student, and even friends of string players.
At Florida Violins, one can buy violins and other string instruments, old and new, and bows. David repairs string instruments and bows and can even create a new sting instrument.
For those who may not play a string instrument but have friends who do, they have gifts to wear, to play and to eat -- the latter being chocolates, including chocolate violins, G-clefs and more.
They also carry children's books to inspire a budding string player.
David can do appraisals, repairs and anything else needed when it comes to string instruments.
The shop, upstairs at 325 W. Avenue, is open Monday-Saturday, from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. For information, call 941-227-6784. Visit floridaviolins.com.
