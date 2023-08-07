'Tosca'

Sarasota Opera opened the 2022 Winter Opera Festival with Giacomo Puccini’s “Tosca,” one of the world’s most beloved operas.

SARASOTA — The music of Giacomo Puccini will launch Sarasota Opera's mainstage season Friday, Nov. 10 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday Nov. 12 at 3 p.m.

Performances will include selections from the great Italian composer's operas. It will be conducted by Artistic Director and Principal Conductor Victor DeRenzi with the Sarasota Orchestra.


Sarasota Opera house

Sarasota Opera House was the former Edwards Theatre, circa 1926. It now is one of the finest opera venues in the United States.
   
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments