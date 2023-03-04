Cirque Orchestra and Key Chorale

Maestro Joseph Caulkins will conduct the Cirque Orchestra and Key Chorale.
Samantha Pitard, a Hairhang artist

Samantha Pitard, a hair hang artist, will perform in this year’s Cirque des Voix.

SARASOTA — The Circus Arts Conservatory and Key Chorale will come together again for this year’s production of Cirque des Voix: Circus of the Voices, a one-of-a-kind performing arts experience.


Shows will take place March 10-12 at CAC’s Sailor Circus Arena, 2075 Bahia Vista St. in Sarasota.

