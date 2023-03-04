SARASOTA — The Circus Arts Conservatory and Key Chorale will come together again for this year’s production of Cirque des Voix: Circus of the Voices, a one-of-a-kind performing arts experience.
Shows will take place March 10-12 at CAC’s Sailor Circus Arena, 2075 Bahia Vista St. in Sarasota.
Thirteen years ago, CAC co-founder, President & CEO Pedro Reis and Key Chorale’s Artistic Director Joseph Caulkins joined forces to create a unique and special arts presentation, as they combined the more-than 100 voices of the Key Chorale with the 40-piece Cirque Orchestra and live circus artists.
This season’s three performances will feature acts choreographed to exciting and unforgettable compositions. Circus artists of national and international acclaim, as well as youth performers from the CAC’s Sailor Circus Academy, will dazzle audiences with acts performed to musical accompaniment.
Cirque des Voix 2023 will feature music by composers Ludwig van Beethoven, John Williams, Danny Elfman, James Powell, Howard Blake, Michael Giacchino, Carl Orff and more.
“While Key Chorale is known for its many collaborations with area arts organizations, few can match the thrills, chills and delights of working with the Circus Arts Conservatory,” Caulkins said. “We are so excited to come together again with our singers, instrumentalists and amazing circus artists to shine a spotlight on the very best of our art forms and create something truly magical together.”
This year’s featured acts and music:
• Blake Wallenda, highwire, will close the show, with musical accompaniment including “Star Trek Suite” by Michael Giacchino and “Portals” from “Avengers: End Game” by Alan Silvestri.
• Matuni & Son, fire twirling, “Duel of the Fates” from “Star Wars: Episode I – Phantom Menace,” by John Williams and “O Fortuna” from “Carmina Burana,” by Carl Orff.
• The Magic of Raphael, magic/illusion, “Night of the Wolf” by Nox Arcana.
• Uranbileg Angarag, contortion/hand balancing, “This is Halloween” by Danny Elfman
• Samantha Pitard, hair hang, “Alice’s Theme” from “Alice in Wonderland,” by Danny Elfman.
• Aleksandr Deev, Cyr wheel, “Justice League” by Jeff Marsh and “Code Name Vivaldi” by James Powell.
• Sailor Circus Academy students, dance trapeze, “Walking in the Air” by Howard Blake
Other songs that will be performed include an excerpt from Ludwig van Beethoven’s “Ninth Symphony, “The Flag Parade” from “Star Wars: Episode I – Phantom Menace,” by John Williams, “Theme from Downton Abbey” by John Lunn, “Batman” by Danny Elfman, and “Game of Thrones Suite” by Ramin Djawadi.
“Any circus performance requires an intense level of collaboration, as artists in various specialties and from all around the world come together for one unified artistic presentation,” Reis said. “Combining the circus arts with extraordinarily skilled musical artists offers us the rare opportunity to collaborate across arts platforms; we look forward to Cirque des Voix each year and hope the community will join in the fun again this year.”
Performances this year will take place at the CAC’s Sailor Circus Arena (2075 Bahia Vista St., Sarasota) on Friday, March 10 at 8 p.m., and Saturday, March 11 and Sunday, March 12 at 1 p.m.
Tickets for Cirque des Voix are $35-$75. Visit CircusArts.org or call 941-355-9805 to reserve seats.
