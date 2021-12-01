My first week back in the office was great ... everyone was there in the newsroom and across the aisle in sales.
Thanksgiving Day with dinner at a friend’s house was a bonus, as well as a reminder that the holiday season is about to jump into overdrive.
Time to get my tickets for Christmas Carol at Venice Theater. I would not miss that for anything.
Even my email was great — enough photos for the photo page — a sign that season is well underway and even a few story ideas that you may be able to read in the near future.
Not only am I driving again with the cataracts gone, but my Sunday breakfast bunch is back together again after way too long.
The only sad thing was the cancellation of several performances of “Hair,” which was supposed to open on Saturday, Nov. 20 at Asolo Rep with a professional cast — mostly from the Big Apple. A cast member was diagnosed with COVID-19 just before opening night as that dreadful virus continues its malicious ways around the world.
Hopefully, the “Hair” opening will occur soon as so much work went into the set design, staging, rehearsals and so much more that goes into Asolo productions. We do become spoiled by the quality theater available in this area.
I did not go to the “Trailer Park” musical in Venice Theatre’s Pinkerton Theatre because it opened a bit before I was able to drive again and its opening also offered another opportunity for our newest reporter, Morgan Simpson, to write a theatrical review.
As the youngest member of our team here at the Gondolier, she is light years away from relating to that group at the trailer park but she seemed to have enjoyed the show. I have seen a few variations over the years at various theaters and think she did well.
Fresh out of college with a journalism major, Morgan seems able to handle whatever stories come her way, whether she is assigned or finds them on her own. Way to go, Morgan!
With an economics degree and most of my writing experience in the craft field, I learned newspaper writing on the job, starting with work as a “stringer” covering area real estate in the late 1990s and then being hired full-time where I covered house fires, car accidents and more.
For some two years, the arrival of a gambling boat named Vegas ‘N Venice had the city nearly separated into two camps — those who wanted the boat here and those who absolutely did not want that boat anywhere near Venice.
That group won but not before I tracked down the history of the boat itself and learned it had begun life as the Good Time II sightseeing boat in Cleveland. I even managed to talk to the former captain who, when he learned an upper deck had been added to the boat, said there was no way he would want to go out in the Gulf of Mexico on that “top-heavy” boat.
I had done that three times at least in search of stories, although never out there in bad weather. The Venice captain said he experienced huge waves on the way down to Florida from Philadelphia where it had been a dinner cruise boat.
Turbidity (muddy water resulting from stirring up the bottom of the intracoastal) was the thing that sank the hopes of Vegas ‘n Venice owners. Loaded with fines for causing potential harm to the environment, the owners left town with the boat.
I moved on to travel and entertainment type stories to help Arts and Leisure Editor Dorothy Lippstreuer, the mother-in-law of Rob Boyles, who worked on the copy desk of the Gondolier in those days.
She had me reviewing shows in Sarasota at first and then Venice as she didn’t like all that night driving to her home in Englewood. I had spent hours in the theater at Sweet Briar College all four years so I jumped at the chance to cover theater.
No one would ever want to see me on stage. At college, I painted sets and did sound and lighting and, in my senior year, when Sweet Briar opened its new state of the art (for the 1960s) theater that was modeled after the Yale Dramat at New Haven, I got to work with the latest equipment on shows like “Picnic” and “The Boy Friend.”
When Dorothy retired, I added travel stories to my list and was all over Florida and to many countries, plus even an occasional cruise, to fill our then hefty travel section.
I was not certain I would enjoy cruising so I began with a two-night trip to Nassau and back on a Norwegian ship that was about to be sold to a Hawaiian company for use going from island to island. I still remember the great entertainment on that ship, however.
We saw “Grease” with leads who were near look-a-likes to Olivia Newton John and a young John Travolta. Norwegian still has some of the best entertainment at sea despite parting with a young man named Kristofer Geddie.
Venice Theater’s general manager and director of diversity, Kristofer Geddie, had a lot to do with that as he worked on the line for several years. Coupled with experience in theaters around the world and as sort of a child prodigy at theaters in his home town, it is easy to see why he is such as asset to Venice Theatre.
Another asset and recent hire is Benny Sato Ambush, the theater’s artistic director. With a background in directing, institutional theater leadership, educator, commentator and consultant, he has been the artistic director of some of this country’s finest theater companies.
Murray Chase certainly knows how to find good people for Venice Theater. Chase was the fourth hire and proved to be the catalyst who would take an ordinary community theater literally to the top.
Today the theater has some 30 additional full-time staff, an incredible education program under Sandi Davisson, awards for performances in state, regional and national drama festivals and most recently is preparing for its fourth stint as host of the American Association of Community Theatre’s International Festival.
Murray has been president and board member of that organization. Venice is the only theater to ever host the event more than once.
Its Theater Technical Apprentice Program (TTAP) is the third such program at a community theater in the US. It offers students interested in making a career in the theater, the opportunity to get the education needed to land a job on Broadway as a journeyman.
With the cost of college these days, this is a terrific alternative.
Sandy Davisson is the theater’s director of education and now, thanks to theater’s purchase of the building that held the Venice Public Library while its new building was being created and a generous gift from my friend Carole Raymond who went on that first Norwegian cruise with me, Venice Theatre’s future is all the brighter.
I have now been at the paper about 25 years. I began as a stringer soon after moving into my then new house. Our staff is smaller and our owners have changed but we continue to put out a paper that has won many awards and provided me with “family” and friends I would never have known had the fates not intervened.
Best of all, my time with the paper has shown me just how special this city is.
There are just two other cities with the same name in the U.S. but I have yet to find a city with residents so caring about the arts and their neighbors and, thanks to Bob Vedder and VABI (Venice Area Beautification Inc,) a city that is more beautiful.
