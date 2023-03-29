SARASOTA — Sarasota Art Museum of Ringling College of Art and Design presents “Stephanie J. Woods: my papa used to play checkers,” on view May 28-Sept. 17.
In her first solo museum exhibition, Woods presents new multidisciplinary works inspired by her firsthand experience of West Africa and with themes focusing on transatlantic cultural continuity and memories.
Woods is a multimedia artist from Charlotte, North Carolina, currently based in Albuquerque, New Mexico. She is an Assistant Professor of Interdisciplinary Art at the University of New Mexico.
In 2021, Woods won the 1858 Prize of Contemporary Southern Art awarded by Gibbes Museum of Art in Charleston, South Carolina.
Her artistic practice fuses a relationship between photography, textiles, video, and sculpture. In this solo exhibition, “my papa used to play checkers,” titled after her eponymous photograph (2022), Woods presents a body of her recent work created after her life-changing artist residency at Black Rock Senegal in Dakar, Senegal in 2021.
“Stephanie J. Woods is a fresh voice in contemporary art,” said Virginia Shearer, Sarasota Art Museum’s executive director. “Her works, which are complex not only in their composition but also in the emotions they evoke, challenge us to think critically about Black representation. Her photographs and video work open important dialogues, and we look forward to sharing them with our audience.”
