SARASOTA — Sarasota Art Museum of Ringling College of Art and Design presents “Stephanie J. Woods: my papa used to play checkers,” on view May 28-Sept. 17.

In her first solo museum exhibition, Woods presents new multidisciplinary works inspired by her firsthand experience of West Africa and with themes focusing on transatlantic cultural continuity and memories.


