VENICE — Harvest Chapel, 225 Center Road, is expecting a special guest for its 10 a.m. service Sunday: My Pillow inventor and CEO Mike Lindell.
More recently, he's been heavily involved in the effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
Lindell is one of a number of speakers scheduled to participate in an event called The Renewal, on Saturday at the Strawberry Festival Amphitheater in Plant City, Florida, Harvest Chapel Pastor Phil Enloe said.
The event is billed as "a spiritual solution to the current state of affairs in the land," according to a news release. It's not a political event, however, according to its website.
Organizer Rev. Kevin Jessip is "like my son" and has been best friends with Lindell since before he was famous, Enloe said.
Lindell has heard a lot about the Chapel and wants to visit to give his personal testimony there about his journey from being a drug addict to becoming the CEO of a major manufacturing company, Enloe said.
He'll be flying into Venice Municipal Airport on Sunday morning and then back out again after the service, Enloe said.
He looked into booking a larger venue for Lindell's appearance, he said, but there was nothing available. The Chapel seats about 200, with additional space available outside.
