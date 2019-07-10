By BOB MUDGE
Senior Writer
According to the city’s comprehensive plan, the roads in Northeast Venice are expected to have an acceptable level of service through 2030.
But that analysis was based on outdated data. More-current numbers show that three road segments — two parts of Laurel Road and one road that intersects with it — will need widening by then.
All of them are part of county roads. There’s a plan for widening only one of them today.
That was the upshot of a presentation by James Taylor, of Kimley-Horn & Associates, which prepared the analysis.
Director of Development Services Jeff Shrum said he sought the analysis because he had gotten concerned about the degree to which the plan might not reflect actual needs.
When the plan was prepared in 2017 the most current data the county had were from 2015, Taylor said. They were used without any refinement to update them, he said, and since then a number of developments have been approved in the area.
There’s been “quite a bit more growth than anticipated,” he said, with the result that the impact of development on roads is “underrepresented.”
The comp plan shows all the roads in the northeast at a “C” level of service, he said.
Just using the most current data now, from 2017, reduces the level of service on three road segments to a “D.”
But refining the numbers to factor in nearly 4,000 new dwelling units and a projected 5,300 employees drops the segment of Knights Trail from the city limits to Laurel Road to an “E” and the segments of Laurel Road from I-75 to Knights Trail and Knights Trail to Jacaranda Boulevard to an “F.”
The grades mainly reflect that the peak volume of traffic exceeds the capacity of the road segment to handle it.
Neither planned long-range traffic program improvements nor a potential north/south connector through a proposed development would change the grades, Taylor said.
The segment of Knights Trail in question should be four-laned, he said, as should the segment of Laurel Road from Knights Trail to Jacaranda Boulevard.
The segment of Laurel Road from I-75 to Knights Trail is recommended for six lanes, he said.
Only the segment Laurel Road from Knights Trail to Jacaranda Boulevard is planned for improvement.
The Council members have long known that there are issues with Laurel Road but Council Member Jeanette Gates said she was “taken aback” to learn that they’re worse than she thought.
Vice Mayor Rich Cautero said he wasn’t surprised because Laurel Road is already a “red flag.” People find other ways to get to their destinations so they can avoid it, he said.
He offered a motion to direct staff to create a plan and a timeline to implement the steps Taylor recommended: updating the comp plan and the capital improvements schedule for Northeast Venice and coordinating with the Florida Department of Transportation and Sarasota County.
City Manager Ed Lavallee said staff could have a timeline ready by the Council’s Sept. 10 meeting.
