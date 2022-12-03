VENICE — When Michelle Kenner was bored at home during COVID-19, she had the urge to do something creative.
"During COVID, I started crafting at home in my spare time," Kenner said. She bought a Cricut machine, which is an electronic cutting machine for all kinds of crafting. As she began making items, she started sharing photos of them on Facebook.
"A friend reached out to me and we started crafting together," she said.
That friend was Michelle Bianchi, and the two were having so much fun they decided it might be a good idea to share their crafting abilities with others.
"She (Bianchi) mentioned we should start a business — I wasn't sure if she was serious — but it's been an amazing journey."
Together, they opened "Nailed It DIY Studio" on Clark Road in Sarasota in 2021.
On Saturday, Dec. 10, they will be opening a second studio in Venice.
"We were getting so many people from Venice who were driving up for projects and figured there is a need here," Kenner said. "It's a fun activity for anyone — from kids to families to a girls night out. We've already had a lot of support from the community."
Traditional wood shop projects will be offered at the studio.
"Guests learn everything from the history of woodworking to learning how to use tools like sanders, nail guns and hammers safely," Kenner said. "There is a curriculum we follow. One project is a step stool that kids can make and take home with them."
Junior wood shop projects are offered for kids ages 7 and up.
The owners also will offer instructional camps for kids during the summer and winter breaks.
A grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony is planned for 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Nailed It DIY studio at Venice Village shopping center, 4105 S. Tamiami Trail.
The public is invited to the free event that will include studio tours, DIY demonstrations, party booking opportunities and complimentary projects for guests to create onsite, according to a press release.
There will be giveaways, treats and holiday photo opportunities with “Stella” (a 1947 Dodge pickup), and raffle drawings at the top of every hour until 2 p.m.
Store hours will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, and noon to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. You don't have to be of part of a group or party to create a project. Just book a project online or stop in during studio hours.
Private bookings are also available, Kenner said.
It takes about two hours to complete a project.
"Some examples of projects include signs, charcuterie boards, leash hangers, bottle openers and games like corn hole boards and tic-tac-toe," Kenner said. "All pricing is based on size. Our website has menu of projects to choose from. We tried to make it affordable."
Guests are welcome to bring their own food and drinks, Kenner said.
The owners are discussing a third location in Lakewood Ranch.
"We are also considering North Port in the future," Kenner said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.