Jetty Cleanup

Volunteers for the Suncoast Reef Rovers sort debris during the cleanup of the Venice Inlet off the South Jetty in 2021. More than 1,000 pounds of trash was pulled out of the water.

 PROVIDED PHOTO

VENICE — Should the name of the Suncoast Reef Rovers barge be "Trashy Lady" or, perhaps, "Gar-barge," or something else?

You can vote.


   
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments