VENICE — Hodges Soileau, the winner of countless national and regional awards for painting, will conduct a two-day painting workshop, Feb. 23-24, at the Venice Art Center.
The artist’s road to Venice included a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Southwest Louisiana and 25 years as an illustrator of more than 300 book covers for the top publishing houses in New York City, a 23-year membership in the Society of Illustrators in New York and countless awards and accolades for his work.
Since making the switch from illustrating the ideas of others to painting subjects that pique his interest, he has received dozens of awards in numerous shows throughout the country.
That led to acceptance in the nation’s most prestigious art shows and membership in such elite groups as the Portrait Society of America and Oil Painters of America, among others.
He is an emeritus member of the Plein Air Painters of the Southeast.
Soileau’s work is in the collections of the United States Air Force, the U.S. Coast Guard, Golf Digest Magazine and private collections throughout the United States. His work is in many galleries throughout the U.S., including the Collector’s gallery on Nokomis Avenue in Venice.
Hodges and his wife, Marilyn, reside in Venice.
To learn more, visit hodgessoileau.com. To see if a space remains in the class, call the art center at 941-485-7136.
