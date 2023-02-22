Painting by Hodges Soileau

This painting is by Hodges Soileau of Venice. He’s a nationally honored artist who will be teaching a class at the Venice Art Center.

 PAINTING PROVIDED BY HODGES SOILEAU

VENICE — Hodges Soileau, the winner of countless national and regional awards for painting, will conduct a two-day painting workshop, Feb. 23-24, at the Venice Art Center.

The artist’s road to Venice included a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Southwest Louisiana and 25 years as an illustrator of more than 300 book covers for the top publishing houses in New York City, a 23-year membership in the Society of Illustrators in New York and countless awards and accolades for his work.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments