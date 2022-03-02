SARASOTA — A shark exhibition recently opened at Mote Aquarium, giving visitors a chance to see up-close photos of the marine predator.
The photography exhibit “SHARKS: On Assignment with Brian Skerry” opened Sunday and will be available until Aug. 7.
“We’re excited to showcase this exhibition and provide our guests with a new way to learn about our oceans through the power of photography,” said Evan Barniskis, the Mote Associate vice president for the aquarium.
“Since Mote’s founding in 1955, our shark researchers have dedicated their careers to teaching people the importance of sharks and helping to shift perceptions, so this exhibition is a perfect fit with the work we’re already doing.”
Skerry, a National Geographic Explorer and award-winning photojournalist, has spent more than 10,000 hours underwater exploring to show the importance of sharks in the ecosystem.
The exhibition is located in the WAVE Center at Mote and includes large images of 16 species of sharks, including tiger sharks and great white sharks.
Not only will visitors see photos of the sharks but they will also learn about each species’ habitats and the threats they face.
In addition to the sharks, visitors will learn more about Skerry and his process of taking pictures.
“Sharks represent an endless well of inspiration, a blend of grace and power that lures me into the sea time and time again in hopes of producing a new rendering that truly captures their essence,” Skerry said.
“As a journalist, I’m driven by a sense of responsibility and a sense of urgent need to broadcast that sharks are in trouble and need our help.”
Skerry has dedicated his life to capturing and telling the story of marine life and underwater environments ranging from tropical reefs to polar ice.
During his assignments, he has lived on the bottom of the sea, spent months aboard fishing boats and has traveled in everything from snowmobiles to the Goodyear Blimp.
Skerry has been a National Geographic magazine photographer since 1998, and he has won many awards for his work.
Aside from the exhibit, visitors can also buy a book with over 200 shark photos that Skerry has taken.
The shark exhibit is included in Mote Aquarium’s admission and is free for Mote members.
