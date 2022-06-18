VENICE — Donald (Don) Cameron, a 98-year-old Navy veteran, received a Certificate of Appreciation and honors pin from the Tidewell Honors Veteran Program, June 10.

The ceremony took place at his home in Venice.

Don served as a United States Navy Seaman First Class in World War II, working as an aircraft mechanic. Upon returning from the war, Don became a firefighter for the Malden Fire Department in Malden, Massachusetts, where he served for 31 years prior to moving to Venice post-retirement.

Both Don and his partner, Evelyn (Eve) Hill, were presented with honor pins, thanking him for his service and recognizing Eve’s contributions in caring for a former service member.

A few close friends were in attendance for the ceremony and celebrated the couple in their Venice home. The brief ceremony was facilitated by fellow veteran and Hospice Honors Veterans program volunteer John Kandes.

Along with providing veteran care, this program recognizes veterans with special pinning ceremonies. Veterans receive a certificate of appreciation and a Tidewell Honors Veterans pin presented by a fellow or former service member or service woman specially trained as a Tidewell Veteran volunteer.

To learn more about Tidewell Honors Veteran Program, visit their website: tidewellhospice.org/veterans

