A hospice worker, at right, presents a certificate of appreciation and an honor pin to 98-year-old Donald Cameron for his service in World War II. His partner, Evelyn Hill, looks on. She also received a pin from Hospice.
A hospice worker, at right, presents a certificate of appreciation and an honor pin to 98-year-old Donald Cameron for his service in World War II. His partner, Evelyn Hill, looks on. She also received a pin from Hospice.
PHOTO PROVIDED
A Hospice worker presents an honor pin to Evelyn Hill for her part in caring for her partner, a former WW II serviceman now in Hospice care.
PHOTO PROVIDED
This Hospice Honor Pin, awarded for service in WW II, is worn by recent recipient Don Hill of Venice.
PHOTO PROVIDED
The Honor Pin presented to Evelyn Hill by Hospice for her contributions in caring for her partner, a former serviceman.
VENICE — Donald (Don) Cameron, a 98-year-old Navy veteran, received a Certificate of Appreciation and honors pin from the Tidewell Honors Veteran Program, June 10.
The ceremony took place at his home in Venice.
Don served as a United States Navy Seaman First Class in World War II, working as an aircraft mechanic. Upon returning from the war, Don became a firefighter for the Malden Fire Department in Malden, Massachusetts, where he served for 31 years prior to moving to Venice post-retirement.
Both Don and his partner, Evelyn (Eve) Hill, were presented with honor pins, thanking him for his service and recognizing Eve’s contributions in caring for a former service member.
A few close friends were in attendance for the ceremony and celebrated the couple in their Venice home. The brief ceremony was facilitated by fellow veteran and Hospice Honors Veterans program volunteer John Kandes.
Along with providing veteran care, this program recognizes veterans with special pinning ceremonies. Veterans receive a certificate of appreciation and a Tidewell Honors Veterans pin presented by a fellow or former service member or service woman specially trained as a Tidewell Veteran volunteer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.