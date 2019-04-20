For the sixth consecutive year, Neal Communities, southwest Florida’s premier home builder, has earned the Builder of the Year award from the Florida Green Building Coalition.
Neal Communities bested four other builders and was named the leader for the most single-family homes certified with 282.
Drew Smith, Florida Building Commissioner, Green Building and founder of Two Trails Green Building Consulting, accepted the award on behalf of the builder at the March 6 ceremony in Orlando.
“Our team truly appreciates the acknowledgment of Neal Communities’ green initiatives in the state,” said Cathy Engels, vice president of purchasing for Neal Communities.
The FGBC is the leading certifier of green projects in Florida. To date, it has 15,000 residential properties, more than 24 million square feet of commercial and high-rise projects, 53 land developments and 86 local governments participating in its certification programs.
Magnolia Park Condos to begin final phaseThe Magnolia Park Condominium Association announced an agreement with Magnolia Development Partners, a Colorado-based development company, to complete the final phase of the community.
Magnolia Development Partners will build the final 28 units consisting of 12 units in one three-story building and 16 units in two 2-story buildings. Construction will begin in the Spring of 2019. New unit pricing will start under $300,000.
Magnolia Park was started by Waterford in 2005. The association acquired the final 28 units after developer turnover, and awarded the final phase of construction to Magnolia Development Partners which specializes in luxury, multi-unit communities.
Magnolia Park is located on Albee Farm Road in the City of Venice. The association is managed by Lighthouse Property Management. Property manager Lisa Martin can be contacted for information about the community at 941-460-5560.
