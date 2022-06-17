Kara Morgan, CEO of Venice MainStreet, accepts a check for $15,000 from Neal Communities. The check was presented by Carlos Puente, vice president of Sales and Marketing, on the gazebo steps of Centennial Park in downtown Venice.
VENICE -- Neal Communities, Southwest Florida’s largest private homebuilder, donated $15,000 to Venice MainStreet to sponsor its Friday night concert series and marketing efforts.
The homebuilder is the first annual sponsor for this popular entertainment series in downtown Venice.
For 35 years, Venice MainStreet has supported the city of Venice’s historic downtown district by hosting special events like the Friday night concert series.
On the 2nd and 4th Fridays of each month, free music performances take place from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. in Centennial Park. The series, which is open to the public, has an annual average attendance of 10,000.
The program helps attract both tourists and residents downtown and stimulates economic spending in dining, shopping and recreational activities.
"Venice MainStreet is grateful for Neal Communities for supporting our mission through sponsorship of our annual concerts in the park series. The funds will be used to pay local artists to perform and support marketing efforts for downtown" said Kara Morgan, CEO of Venice MainStreet.
Pat Neal, founder and chairman of Neal Communities, said he was happy to help.
“We are proud to support an organization dedicated to economic development and business vitality in the Venice community,” he said.
During the company’s 50-year history, Neal Communities has built over 18,000 new homes in more than 90 acclaimed communities from Tampa to Naples. As a prominent builder in the area, Neal Communities has a core belief that “Where You Live Matters.”
The private homebuilder has given more than $7.5 million to local charities throughout Southwest Florida and is committed to supporting the communities where it builds.
