VENICE — The city lost the first skirmish in its battle with developer Pat Neal over whether it overcharged his company for building permits.
On Wednesday, 12th Circuit Judge Hunter Carroll denied a city motion to dismiss a complaint filed Aug. 26 by Neal Communities of SWF LLC and Neal Signature Homes LLC seeking repayment of at least $1.45 million.
The city will have 20 days from the entry of a written order to file a response.
The first count of the complaint asks for a declaratory judgment that the city fee ordinances violate Florida law.
State law requires that fees be based on a proportional share of a government's cost of regulating building and the revenue be spent on those expenses, the complaint states. But the city calculated fees on a different basis, carried over more revenue than it was allowed to and used it for other purposes, it says.
Derek Schroth, special counsel for the city, argued to Carroll in a hearing at the South County Courthouse that a declaratory judgment action isn't the appropriate remedy because the ordinances Neal is challenging have been superseded.
That means, he said, that there is no present controversy for a court to rule on, which is what the declaratory judgment process is for.
In addition, he said, there's a four-year statute of limitations for actions to challenge an ordinance, so the time for Neal to contest the ordinances in question has expired.
Representing the Neal companies, attorney Bill Moore said the issue of whether the city's fees have been and will be properly calculated constitutes a controversy for declaratory judgment purposes.
He also argued that dismissal on a statute of limitations argument generally isn't granted, noting that the city can raise it as a defense and as grounds later to seek summary judgment.
Carroll agreed, and also rejected Schroth's position that Neal can't seek reimbursement on a claim that the city's fee calculations resulted in an "inverse condemnation" — the taking of property without sufficient compensation — of Neal's funds.
Schroth had argued that inverse condemnation doesn't apply to a statutorily authorized fee that was voluntarily paid. Moore countered that having to pay a fee in order to get a building permit is a form of coercion.
Carroll said that he wasn't expressing an opinion on the merits of either side, but that since he's required to give the complaint the benefit of the doubt, he would deny the motion.
He did, however, offer Moore the opportunity to file an amended complaint to more clearly allege the claims against the city's ordinances.
Moore agreed he could have done a better job in pleading but elected to let the original complaint stand, rather than give the city an opportunity to try again for a dismissal.
Carroll did give the city one small victory by striking Neal's request for attorney's fees in the declaratory judgment count.
Florida law allows the recovery of fees in litigation only by contract or statute and there's no agreement or law for them in this instance.
Carroll also presided over Neal's suit against the city challenging the "extraordinary mitigation fees" Venice formerly levied in negotiations to annex properties.
In 2019, Carroll ruled that the fees were unconstitutional and ordered the city to repay Neal nearly $2 million.
He's scheduled to be reassigned as of the first of the year, when judges rotate their assignments, and be replaced by Judge Danielle Brewer.
She's up for consideration for appointment to the newly created Sixth District Court of Appeal, however, which could affect the reassignment plan, Carroll said.
The next major step in the case is mediation, which is scheduled for March.
