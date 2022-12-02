VENICE — The city lost the first skirmish in its battle with developer Pat Neal over whether it overcharged his company for building permits.

Neal Communities founder and chairman Pat Neal

NEAL

On Wednesday, 12th Circuit Judge Hunter Carroll denied a city motion to dismiss a complaint filed Aug. 26 by Neal Communities of SWF LLC and Neal Signature Homes LLC seeking repayment of at least $1.45 million.


