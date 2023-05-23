VENICE — The blue shirts were out in force again Tuesday, worn by residents trying to defeat an effort by developer Pat Neal to build a shopping center in North Venice.
They packed City Hall, hoping to influence the City Council to do what the Planning Commission did in March: say no.
However, they’ll have to wait until the matter concludes on Wednesday to learn whether they succeeded.
The Commission voted 4-3 in March to recommend the Council reject a request to change the land use designation on a 10-acre portion of the Milano planned unit development at the southwest corner of Laurel Road and Jacaranda Boulevard from open space to commercial.
It would be the site of a shopping center expected to be anchored by a Publix grocery store.
Such recommendations aren’t binding, as the Council makes the final decision after conducting a hearing of its own.
It took two Commission meetings to get the matter to a vote, and it will take two Council meetings as well.
Wednesday will start with Neal trying to make his case for the amendment, as Tuesday afternoon’s session was taken up almost entirely by staff’s presentation, followed by cross examination.
Senior Planner Nicole Tremblay laid out the proposal but it was Planning and Zoning Director Roger Clark who got grilled, first by attorney Dan Lobeck, representing three homeowners in the Cielo subdivision, the North Venice Neighborhood Alliance and the Venetian Golf & River Club Property Owners Association, then by VGRC resident Gary Scott.
Continuing a line of questioning he explored before the Planning Commission, Lobeck elicited testimony from Clark that the open space had never been dedicated even though an event that could have triggered it — the recording of a final plat — had occurred.
The city’s policy, which has changed, had been that dedication was required only when all the land in a PUD had been platted, Clark said, not just when individual subdivisions in one had been.
The Milano PUD consists of four subdivisions but three of them still have unplatted, developable land, he said.
Clark also acknowledged that the city code provision about a commercial use in a PUD says it’s to serve the residents of the PUD and should be located internally, not along the perimeter, as the one proposed would be.
But, he said, all of the approved PUDs in the city have their commercial element on their perimeter in order to serve more people.
The code “says what it says,” he said, adding that he couldn’t see why a business would want to limit its customer base by establishing itself within a PUD.
A PUD is flexible, he said, and its standards can be modified by the Council, as has been the case for earlier ones.
Lobeck was allowed to put on the testimony of two witnesses out of order because they’d be unavailable Wednesday.
Ronald Mauri, a VGRC resident and a behavioral economist with a long career in the U.S. Department of Transportation, testified that “everything about this project related to road safety is wrong.”
More traffic on Laurel Road will increase the risk of accidents and a planned widening of the road would result in higher speeds, meaning more severe crashes, he said.
Going from the current three-way intersection at the Laurel Road entrance to VGRC to a four-way, for access to a shopping center to the south, would also cause more accidents, he said, especially if there’s no traffic signal.
Sarasota County, which owns Laurel Road, has so far rejected the idea of a signal, saying it would be too close to one planned for the intersection with Jacaranda Boulevard to the east.
Also testifying against the proposal was Tim Kenny, of the Cielo subdivision, south of the site.
He said a map that was part of his contract showed the land to the north as “preserve,” which he took to mean it wouldn’t be developed.
He said he thinks he never received homeowner association documents that might indicate otherwise, and no one from Neal ever mentioned the possibility that the open space might be built on.
The ordinance was up for first reading Tuesday. A vote in favor of it by a majority of members on Wednesday would send it to second reading and a final vote at a separate meeting next month.
If it’s approved, Neal would still need to get the Planning Commission to OK a site-and development plan that would include a detailed traffic study.
The meeting resumes at 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 24, in Council Chambers at City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.