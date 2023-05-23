Audience

Council Chambers was awash in blue shirts Tuesday.

SUN PHOTO BY BOB MUDGE

VENICE — The blue shirts were out in force again Tuesday, worn by residents trying to defeat an effort by developer Pat Neal to build a shopping center in North Venice.

They packed City Hall, hoping to influence the City Council to do what the Planning Commission did in March: say no.


Shirt

Opponents of the shopping center wore blue T-shirts expressing their feelings.
Tremblay, Clark

Senior Planner Nicole Tremblay and Planning and Zoning Director Roger Clark present the staff report Tuesday.
Neal

Pat Neal chats with people in the audience during a break in Tuesday's Council meeting.
   
