Sarasota County reported a major sewage spill in North Venice on Tuesday.
A private contractor working on a new Neal Communities subdivision called Aria, west of The Milano subdivision, broke a 16-inch force main sewage pipeline adjacent to Jacaranda Boulevard, between Border Road and Laurel Road, according to a report.
The incident, which occurred at 1:20 p.m. on July 24, spilled 448,800 gallons of raw sewage.
Around 171,000 gallons were reported recovered by 8 a.m. the next morning, according to the report, submitted by Joshua Young, Utilities Department supervisor for Sarasota County, to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.
The spill occurred in the City of Venice’s Venice Gardens Water Reclamation Facility Service Area, but under an agreement with the county, the county maintains it, so the responsibility for repairs and clean up fall on the county.
City monitoring
The City of Venice, however, is monitoring the situation and has offered any assistance it can, be it repairs or clean up, said city Utilities Director Javier Vargas.
“It’s a county sewer line,” Vargas said. “We have an agreement with the county to treat some of their sewage. One of their pressurized pipelines that runs directly to the Venice wastewater facility was broken. We were contacted first by the contractor. We then contacted the county.”
“The good thing,” Vargas said, “is the environment was not impacted.”
The contractor was able to create a berm around the site to prevent the spill from leaving the construction site. No off-site storm water or surface waters were impacted, according to the report.
Young provided the following synopsis: “(The) sewage was discharged into a holding pit that the contractor quickly dug on the construction site. The county called in multiple emergency vendors to haul from site, and lift stations that had to be shut off to stop the flow on the 16-inch force main.”
Repairs were completed and lift stations and the force main were put back online around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
Spill contained
Clean up of the sewage was expected to end on Thursday, said Jacob DeLoach, Land Development Manager, Neal Communities, in a prepared statement.
“Our contractor took immediate action to contain the spill by creating a berm around the impacted area and crews worked tirelessly to fix the pipe,” DeLoach said.” As a result, the spillage was self-contained and did not affect any off-site storm water or surface water. We are thankful our team was prepared to act quickly and that there were no environmental issues.”
DeLoach said Neal Communities is working closely with the City of Venice, Sarasota County and the Florida Department of Environmental Protection to make sure the site is properly cleaned.
Fiscal impact unknown
It’s uncertain at this time whether any FDEP fines will be levied due to the size of the spill, or reimbursement or expenses clawed back by the county from contractors. Here’s the process, according to Drew Winchester, Sarasota County spokesman:
“Any regulatory fines for a sanitary sewer overflow would be directed to Sarasota County, as the county is the owner of the sanitary sewer collection system and the permit holder for the treatment plant permits. As such, the sole responsibility for compliance with the permit requirements and Florida Statutes falls to the permit holder.
“Sarasota County’s Risk Management team is tasked with seeking compensation from third parties that damage Sarasota County assets. Once the expenses from this incident are tallied, Risk Management may begin their processes to recover any expenses incurred by Sarasota County, including fines and damage to county owned assets.”
