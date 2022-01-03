NORTH VENICE — While many people might exchange pleasantries with their postal workers, a Venice neighborhood went above and beyond for the retirement of its longtime mail carrier.
After being in the Air Force for 28 years, Brian Thompson had been a mail carrier in the area for nearly 22 years and delivered mail to Savona Way in Venetian Golf and River Club for 11 years.
"He's been a member of the Savona family for quite a long time," said Ruth Cordner.
Cordner talked about Thompson routinely stopping to chat with a neighbor after her son died and helping residents find a missing dog.
Being a friendly face in the neighborhood for over a decade, the Savona neighbors were sad to hear of his retirement at the end of 2021.
So the neighborhood decided to host a retirement block party for Thompson as an appreciation.
"I've seen him do a lot of good for a lot of people," said Cordner, one of the organizers for the block party.
She mentioned public servants can sometimes be looked down upon by people. However, "This is what makes a community work," Cordner said.
Cordner, Carol Lafata and Laurie Kealing not only organized the retirement block party, but also presented Thompson a check for $1,000 donated by the Savona residents.
"You gave me a reason to get up in the morning to come to work," Thompson said during an informal speech.
Thompson said he was shocked the residents wanted to host a party since the post office had taken him off the Savona section three months ago.
He mentioned during that time, the current mail carrier would convey messages from his former route.
To the crowd of neighbors supporting Thompson at the party, Cordner joked "Brian has some freaking nerve to retire," which was met with laughter and someone shouting back jokingly "Where's my mail?"
The residents recalled stories showing the kind character of Thompson over the years.
Ann Wright said her dog would only get excited when Thompson delivered the mail and would basically scoff at any of the other mail carriers.
"He is without a doubt the most caring man we have ever known," Wright said. "He makes an impact on everyone."
Following retirement, Thompson said he will focus on different hobbies, volunteering and might eventually go back to work depending on his health.
However, he said it will be an adjustment not worrying about getting up for work.
"It's something everyone said I would look forward to," Thompson said of retirement after 50 years working for the government.
While delivering mail to the Savona neighborhood, Thompson had health issues but said "The reason I really survived everything was because of the support."
He said his wife, Susan, was ready for him to retire and mentioned the party "it's like the changing of the guard."
Despite not working for the post office, Thompson said he will try to stay in contact with the Savona residents.
"To see this many people turn out is fabulous," Thompson said. "People are kind, you know, we forget about that."
