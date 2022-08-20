Sabal Palm

The proposed Sabal Palm development would have 130 townhouses in the yellow area and 322 apartments in the orange area on the site formerly intended for a new Venice Regional Bayfront Health.

VENICE — A 452-unit rental complex proposed for the site where a new Venice Regional Bayfront Health had been planned is somewhat more in focus following a neighborhood workshop Tuesday.

Such a meeting is mandatory prior to the filing of applications under county ordinances.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments