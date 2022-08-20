VENICE — A 452-unit rental complex proposed for the site where a new Venice Regional Bayfront Health had been planned is somewhat more in focus following a neighborhood workshop Tuesday.
Such a meeting is mandatory prior to the filing of applications under county ordinances.
The site, just east of the Jacaranda roundabout and south of East Venice Avenue, was rezoned by the county several years ago in a process that took months.
Community Health Systems, the hospital’s parent company, later abandoned plans for a new facility, and instead committed to renovating the existing one on the island.
The site comprises six parcels totaling about 50 acres, according to Kelley Klepper, a planner with Kimley-Horn and Associates Inc. representing developer
The preliminary site plan calls for 130 townhouses and 322 apartments and would preserve all the grand trees and wetlands on the property, he said.
“Grand trees are one of those things ‘thou shalt not impact,’” he said.
Five stormwater ponds would be added.
Being taller, the apartment buildings would be built toward the southern part of the site, away from the road, he said.
A similar project called Bella Terra to the west is further along in the approval process. A road would connect them.
The first step in the approval process for the complex, to be known as Sabal Palm, is a rezoning, to return the property to “the established residential pattern” it had prior to the hospital plan, attorney Steve Rees said.
He called it a “down zoning,” in that Sabal Palm would be a less-intense use than a hospital.
Irene Shaw, a resident of the Watercrest community to the north, asked what would be done to control traffic in the area.
“The traffic, once it goes around the circle, it zooms,” she said.
Preliminary estimates show as much as a 70% reduction in the amount of vehicle trips a hospital would have generated, Klepper said.
Christopher Hatton, a traffic engineer with Komley-Horn, said county ordinances would only require that the entrances to the complex be analyzed but the developer will be going “above and beyond” because of concern for neighboring communities.
The county will also require stormwater and environmental impact assessments, Klepper said.
A recording of the workshop will be submitted to the county when the application process starts, he said.
