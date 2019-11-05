VENICE — Joe Neunder’s preparation for a place on the Venice City Council paid off Tuesday.
Neunder beat Tim Brady 56.17% to 43.83% to win Seat 6, which Bob Daniels had to vacate due to term limits.
Daniels took advantage of a city code provision that allowed him to run for mayor, however.
Neunder had scheduled himself to have Tuesdays off from his chiropractic practice and attended most of this year’s Council meetings this year. He also made a point of meeting with department heads and business leaders and attending county strategic planning sessions.
“I’m so humbled to know my community even better than I knew it seven months ago,” he told supporter at Fins after the results were announced.
“I’m looking forward to serving each and every one of you to the best of my abilities,” he said. “I look forward to hearing from you in the near future.”
He then thanked his family for supporting his run for office.
The challenge for the city, he said during the campaign, is to manage growth, which brings in tax revenue, while maintaining its aesthetic appeal. It’s something he said he became better acquainted with serving on the city’s Historic Preservation Board.
Keeping density low should be a focus, he said, as should making sure that growth of any kind pays its way.
Neunder said his prior service on the county Planning Commission makes him the best person to repair the city’s relations with the county.
He said he thinks the Council should build budget reserves while holding the millage rate steady, and hopefully consider a reduction later.
His platform also called for expanding job opportunities for younger people, open communications and preserving the environment.
Brady was somewhat handicapped by jumping into the race at the last minute when a candidate he planned on backing decided not to run.
The late start, and Neunder’s much larger war chest, were deciding factors in the election, he said Tuesday night.
Still, he said, “I’m not ashamed of the showing.”
He had touted himself as a fast learner who had been around politics and government all his life as the son of an FBI agents and because of a career in tech dealing with state and federal agencies.
His business experience would help the city negotiate better deals, he said.
He advocated higher impact fees to offset more of the impact of development. None of his neighbors in Milano would have decided not to buy over a few thousand dollars extra, he said.
He also called for better planning with the county over how impact fees are spent; adopting stricter county standards in the new land development regulations; and encouraging the installation of Florida-friendly yards.
He said he’ll consider staying involved in city politics but first he has to get through the election for Milano’s homeowners association board next week.
Neunder will be sworn in Tuesday, Nov. 19, after the certification of the results of the election. The newly constituted Council will convene its first meeting at 9 a.m.
