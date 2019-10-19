VENICE — Joe Neunder started thinking about running for Venice City Council Seat 6 after the 2018 election.
In preparation, he has scheduled himself to have Tuesdays off from his chiropractic practice; attended most Council meetings this year; met with the city manager, department heads and business leaders; and attended county strategic planning sessions.
“I feel you have to do the job before you get the job,” he said.
It’s a job he would do without pay, because he said he’ll donate his salary, possibly to scholarships for high school students. He attended Pine View School and swam for Venice High, so he has ties to both.
His family moved to the area in the late ’80s, so he understands the attraction of the area, especially given the publicity Venice has received as a great place to retire to.
“The secret is out,” he said.
The challenge for the city, he said, is to manage growth, which brings in tax revenue, while maintaining its aesthetic appeal. It’s something he’s become better acquainted with in serving on the city’s Historic Preservation Board.
He doesn’t see Venice ever turning into a Fort Lauderdale or West Palm Beach but keeping density low should still be a focus, he said.
He’d like to see some affordable housing included in development but noted that there are few sizable tracts of open land left in the city and that growth of any kind needs to pay its way.
The city needs to do a better job of giving notice when land-use matters are coming up for consideration, he said. Signs posted on affected properties are too small and too hard to read by people driving past them.
A former member of the Sarasota County Planning Commission, Neunder said he’s the best person to repair the city’s relations with the county. His family has a history of political involvement and he’s familiar with all the commissioners.
He also wants to get the public more involved in city government, including a higher level of participation at Council meetings. The formation of a coalition of people who own businesses in the city but who aren’t city residents could give them a voice, he said.
He said he thinks the budget is sound and will let the Council build reserves while holding the millage rate steady, possibly leading to a reduction later.
His platform also calls for expanding job opportunities for younger people, to encourage them to come back after college to work and raise a family.
He touts himself as a “very open” communicator, to the extent that the phone number on his campaign business card is his cellphone number.
He also considers his community involvement a plus. Besides his positions on the city and county boards, he said he’s also been active with the YMCA and Boys & Girls Club, as well as the Southwest Florida Chiropractic Society.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.